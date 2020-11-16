Residential Backup Power Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2026| Tesla, Caterpillar, Cummins

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Residential Backup Power market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Residential Backup Power market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Residential Backup Power market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Residential Backup Power Market are: Tesla, Caterpillar, Cummins, Kohler, Trojan Battery, Briggs & Stratton, Eaton, EnerSys, Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Ballard Power Systems, Exide Industries, FG Wilson, FuelCell Energy, Generac Power Systems, Himoinsa, HiPower, Marshall Batteries, Motolite Batteries, Panasonic, Plug Power, SFC Energy, TOKYO GAS
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Residential Backup Power market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Residential Backup Power market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Residential Backup Power market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Residential Backup Power Market by Type Segments:
, Hydrogenics, Johnson Controls
Global Residential Backup Power Market by Application Segments:
, Diesel Generator, Gasoline Generator, Other
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Residential Backup Power market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 Residential Backup Power Market Overview
1.1 Residential Backup Power Product Overview
1.2 Residential Backup Power Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hydrogenics
1.2.2 Johnson Controls
1.3 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Residential Backup Power Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Residential Backup Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Residential Backup Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Residential Backup Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Residential Backup Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Residential Backup Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Residential Backup Power Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Backup Power Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Backup Power Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Residential Backup Power Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Backup Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Residential Backup Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Residential Backup Power Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Backup Power Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Backup Power as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Backup Power Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Backup Power Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Residential Backup Power Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Residential Backup Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Residential Backup Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Residential Backup Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Residential Backup Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Residential Backup Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Residential Backup Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Residential Backup Power by Application
4.1 Residential Backup Power Segment by Application
4.1.1 Diesel Generator
4.1.2 Gasoline Generator
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Residential Backup Power Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Residential Backup Power Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Residential Backup Power Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Residential Backup Power Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Residential Backup Power by Application
4.5.2 Europe Residential Backup Power by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Residential Backup Power by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power by Application 5 North America Residential Backup Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Residential Backup Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Residential Backup Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Backup Power Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Residential Backup Power Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Backup Power Business
10.1 Tesla
10.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information
10.1.2 Tesla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Tesla Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Tesla Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.1.5 Tesla Recent Development
10.2 Caterpillar
10.2.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information
10.2.2 Caterpillar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Caterpillar Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Caterpillar Recent Development
10.3 Cummins
10.3.1 Cummins Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cummins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Cummins Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Cummins Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.3.5 Cummins Recent Development
10.4 Kohler
10.4.1 Kohler Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kohler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Kohler Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Kohler Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.4.5 Kohler Recent Development
10.5 Trojan Battery
10.5.1 Trojan Battery Corporation Information
10.5.2 Trojan Battery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Trojan Battery Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Trojan Battery Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.5.5 Trojan Battery Recent Development
10.6 Briggs & Stratton
10.6.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information
10.6.2 Briggs & Stratton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Briggs & Stratton Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Briggs & Stratton Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.6.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development
10.7 Eaton
10.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information
10.7.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Eaton Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Eaton Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.7.5 Eaton Recent Development
10.8 EnerSys
10.8.1 EnerSys Corporation Information
10.8.2 EnerSys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 EnerSys Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 EnerSys Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.8.5 EnerSys Recent Development
10.9 Aggreko
10.9.1 Aggreko Corporation Information
10.9.2 Aggreko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Aggreko Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Aggreko Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.9.5 Aggreko Recent Development
10.10 Atlas Copco
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Residential Backup Power Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Atlas Copco Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
10.11 Ballard Power Systems
10.11.1 Ballard Power Systems Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ballard Power Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Ballard Power Systems Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Ballard Power Systems Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.11.5 Ballard Power Systems Recent Development
10.12 Exide Industries
10.12.1 Exide Industries Corporation Information
10.12.2 Exide Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Exide Industries Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Exide Industries Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.12.5 Exide Industries Recent Development
10.13 FG Wilson
10.13.1 FG Wilson Corporation Information
10.13.2 FG Wilson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 FG Wilson Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 FG Wilson Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.13.5 FG Wilson Recent Development
10.14 FuelCell Energy
10.14.1 FuelCell Energy Corporation Information
10.14.2 FuelCell Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 FuelCell Energy Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 FuelCell Energy Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.14.5 FuelCell Energy Recent Development
10.15 Generac Power Systems
10.15.1 Generac Power Systems Corporation Information
10.15.2 Generac Power Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Generac Power Systems Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Generac Power Systems Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.15.5 Generac Power Systems Recent Development
10.16 Himoinsa
10.16.1 Himoinsa Corporation Information
10.16.2 Himoinsa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Himoinsa Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Himoinsa Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.16.5 Himoinsa Recent Development
10.17 HiPower
10.17.1 HiPower Corporation Information
10.17.2 HiPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 HiPower Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 HiPower Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.17.5 HiPower Recent Development
10.18 Marshall Batteries
10.18.1 Marshall Batteries Corporation Information
10.18.2 Marshall Batteries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Marshall Batteries Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Marshall Batteries Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.18.5 Marshall Batteries Recent Development
10.19 Motolite Batteries
10.19.1 Motolite Batteries Corporation Information
10.19.2 Motolite Batteries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Motolite Batteries Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Motolite Batteries Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.19.5 Motolite Batteries Recent Development
10.20 Panasonic
10.20.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.20.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Panasonic Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Panasonic Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.20.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.21 Plug Power
10.21.1 Plug Power Corporation Information
10.21.2 Plug Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Plug Power Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Plug Power Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.21.5 Plug Power Recent Development
10.22 SFC Energy
10.22.1 SFC Energy Corporation Information
10.22.2 SFC Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 SFC Energy Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 SFC Energy Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.22.5 SFC Energy Recent Development
10.23 TOKYO GAS
10.23.1 TOKYO GAS Corporation Information
10.23.2 TOKYO GAS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 TOKYO GAS Residential Backup Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 TOKYO GAS Residential Backup Power Products Offered
10.23.5 TOKYO GAS Recent Development 11 Residential Backup Power Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Residential Backup Power Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Residential Backup Power Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
