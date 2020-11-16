NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Sony, Samsung, Panasonic

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market are: Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, LG Chem, AGC, BAK, BYD, Nissan, Toyota, BMW

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market by Type Segments:

, 5-25 Wh, 18-28 KWh, 100-250 KWh, More than 300 KWh

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market by Application Segments:

, Electronic Devices, Electric Vehicles, Medical Devices, Stationary Storage

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Overview

1.1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Product Overview

1.2 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 5-25 Wh

1.2.2 18-28 KWh

1.2.3 100-250 KWh

1.2.4 More than 300 KWh

1.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries by Application

4.1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronic Devices

4.1.2 Electric Vehicles

4.1.3 Medical Devices

4.1.4 Stationary Storage

4.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries by Application

4.5.2 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries by Application

4.5.4 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries by Application 5 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Business

10.1 Sony

10.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sony NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sony NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.1.5 Sony Recent Development

10.2 Samsung

10.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Samsung NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.3 Panasonic

10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Panasonic NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Panasonic NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.4 LG Chem

10.4.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.4.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 LG Chem NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 LG Chem NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.4.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.5 AGC

10.5.1 AGC Corporation Information

10.5.2 AGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 AGC NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 AGC NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.5.5 AGC Recent Development

10.6 BAK

10.6.1 BAK Corporation Information

10.6.2 BAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BAK NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BAK NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.6.5 BAK Recent Development

10.7 BYD

10.7.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.7.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BYD NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BYD NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.7.5 BYD Recent Development

10.8 Nissan

10.8.1 Nissan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nissan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nissan NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nissan NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.8.5 Nissan Recent Development

10.9 Toyota

10.9.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.9.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Toyota NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Toyota NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.9.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.10 BMW

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BMW NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BMW Recent Development 11 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

