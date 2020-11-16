Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026| Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Canadian Solar

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market are: Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Canadian Solar, 3M, Madico, Jinko Solar, JA Solar, Sharp Solar, Renesola, First Solar, Hanwha SolarOne, SunPower, Kyocera, Solarcity, SunEdison, Taiflex Scientific

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market by Type Segments:

, Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Multijunction Cell, Adaptive Cell, Nano Crystalline, Others

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market by Application Segments:

, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Solar Photovoltaic (PV) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Overview

1.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Overview

1.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.2 Thin Film

1.2.3 Multijunction Cell

1.2.4 Adaptive Cell

1.2.5 Nano Crystalline

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solar Photovoltaic (PV) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application 5 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Business

10.1 Trina Solar

10.1.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Trina Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Trina Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.1.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

10.2 Yingli Green Energy

10.2.1 Yingli Green Energy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yingli Green Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Yingli Green Energy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Yingli Green Energy Recent Development

10.3 Canadian Solar

10.3.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

10.3.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Canadian Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Canadian Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.3.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

10.4 3M

10.4.1 3M Corporation Information

10.4.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 3M Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 3M Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.4.5 3M Recent Development

10.5 Madico

10.5.1 Madico Corporation Information

10.5.2 Madico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Madico Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Madico Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.5.5 Madico Recent Development

10.6 Jinko Solar

10.6.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jinko Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Jinko Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jinko Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.6.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

10.7 JA Solar

10.7.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

10.7.2 JA Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 JA Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 JA Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.7.5 JA Solar Recent Development

10.8 Sharp Solar

10.8.1 Sharp Solar Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sharp Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sharp Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sharp Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.8.5 Sharp Solar Recent Development

10.9 Renesola

10.9.1 Renesola Corporation Information

10.9.2 Renesola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Renesola Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Renesola Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.9.5 Renesola Recent Development

10.10 First Solar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 First Solar Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 First Solar Recent Development

10.11 Hanwha SolarOne

10.11.1 Hanwha SolarOne Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hanwha SolarOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hanwha SolarOne Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hanwha SolarOne Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.11.5 Hanwha SolarOne Recent Development

10.12 SunPower

10.12.1 SunPower Corporation Information

10.12.2 SunPower Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SunPower Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SunPower Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.12.5 SunPower Recent Development

10.13 Kyocera

10.13.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kyocera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Kyocera Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kyocera Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.13.5 Kyocera Recent Development

10.14 Solarcity

10.14.1 Solarcity Corporation Information

10.14.2 Solarcity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Solarcity Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Solarcity Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.14.5 Solarcity Recent Development

10.15 SunEdison

10.15.1 SunEdison Corporation Information

10.15.2 SunEdison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SunEdison Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SunEdison Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.15.5 SunEdison Recent Development

10.16 Taiflex Scientific

10.16.1 Taiflex Scientific Corporation Information

10.16.2 Taiflex Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Taiflex Scientific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Taiflex Scientific Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.16.5 Taiflex Scientific Recent Development 11 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

