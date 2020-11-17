Craft Spirits Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2020| Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau, Diageo Plc

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Craft Spirits market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Craft Spirits market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Craft Spirits market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Craft Spirits Market are: Pernod Ricard, Rémy Cointreau, Diageo Plc, Anchor Brewers & Distillers, House Spirits, William Grant & Sons, Rogue Ales, Copper Fox Distillery, Chase Distillery, Ltd., Constellation Brands, Inc., Woodinville Whiskey, Tuthilltown Spirits

Get PDF template of this report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1624141/global-craft-spirits-market

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Craft Spirits market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Craft Spirits market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Craft Spirits market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Craft Spirits Market by Type Segments:

, Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, Rum, Brandy, Liqueur, Others

Global Craft Spirits Market by Application Segments:

, Large, Medium, Small

Request Customization of Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1624141/global-craft-spirits-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Craft Spirits market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Craft Spirits market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Craft Spirits markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Craft Spirits market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Craft Spirits market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Craft Spirits market.

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b53dffc628647744ec4a63f988c5d817,0,1,global-craft-spirits-market

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Craft Spirits Market Overview

1.1 Craft Spirits Product Overview

1.2 Craft Spirits Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Whiskey

1.2.2 Vodka

1.2.3 Gin

1.2.4 Rum

1.2.5 Brandy

1.2.6 Liqueur

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Craft Spirits Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Craft Spirits Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Craft Spirits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Craft Spirits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Craft Spirits Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Craft Spirits Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Craft Spirits Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Craft Spirits Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Craft Spirits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Craft Spirits Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Craft Spirits Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Craft Spirits Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Craft Spirits as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Craft Spirits Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Craft Spirits Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Craft Spirits Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Craft Spirits Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Craft Spirits Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Craft Spirits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Craft Spirits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Craft Spirits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Craft Spirits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Craft Spirits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Craft Spirits by Application

4.1 Craft Spirits Segment by Application

4.1.1 Large

4.1.2 Medium

4.1.3 Small

4.2 Global Craft Spirits Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Craft Spirits Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Craft Spirits Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Craft Spirits Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.2 Europe Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Craft Spirits by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits by Application 5 North America Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Craft Spirits Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Craft Spirits Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Craft Spirits Business

10.1 Pernod Ricard

10.1.1 Pernod Ricard Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pernod Ricard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Pernod Ricard Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pernod Ricard Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.1.5 Pernod Ricard Recent Development

10.2 Rémy Cointreau

10.2.1 Rémy Cointreau Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rémy Cointreau Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Rémy Cointreau Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Rémy Cointreau Recent Development

10.3 Diageo Plc

10.3.1 Diageo Plc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Diageo Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Diageo Plc Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Diageo Plc Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.3.5 Diageo Plc Recent Development

10.4 Anchor Brewers & Distillers

10.4.1 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Corporation Information

10.4.2 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.4.5 Anchor Brewers & Distillers Recent Development

10.5 House Spirits

10.5.1 House Spirits Corporation Information

10.5.2 House Spirits Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 House Spirits Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 House Spirits Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.5.5 House Spirits Recent Development

10.6 William Grant & Sons

10.6.1 William Grant & Sons Corporation Information

10.6.2 William Grant & Sons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 William Grant & Sons Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 William Grant & Sons Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.6.5 William Grant & Sons Recent Development

10.7 Rogue Ales

10.7.1 Rogue Ales Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rogue Ales Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Rogue Ales Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rogue Ales Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.7.5 Rogue Ales Recent Development

10.8 Copper Fox Distillery

10.8.1 Copper Fox Distillery Corporation Information

10.8.2 Copper Fox Distillery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Copper Fox Distillery Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Copper Fox Distillery Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.8.5 Copper Fox Distillery Recent Development

10.9 Chase Distillery, Ltd.

10.9.1 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.9.5 Chase Distillery, Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Constellation Brands, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Craft Spirits Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Constellation Brands, Inc. Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Constellation Brands, Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Woodinville Whiskey

10.11.1 Woodinville Whiskey Corporation Information

10.11.2 Woodinville Whiskey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Woodinville Whiskey Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Woodinville Whiskey Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.11.5 Woodinville Whiskey Recent Development

10.12 Tuthilltown Spirits

10.12.1 Tuthilltown Spirits Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tuthilltown Spirits Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tuthilltown Spirits Craft Spirits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tuthilltown Spirits Craft Spirits Products Offered

10.12.5 Tuthilltown Spirits Recent Development 11 Craft Spirits Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Craft Spirits Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Craft Spirits Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.