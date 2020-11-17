Why Neon Lighting Market will be in Trend in Coming Period? Top Key Players- Sygns, Philips Lighting, EGL Lighting

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Neon Lighting market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Neon Lighting market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Neon Lighting market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Neon Lighting Market are: , Sygns, Philips Lighting, EGL Lighting, Osram, Jesco Lighting, Sidon Lighting, Optek Electronics, NVC Lighting, Neo-Neon, SGi Lighting, IVC Signs, New Neon, JantecNeon, Solid Apollo LED, Shimmering Group Neon Lighting

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Neon Lighting market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Neon Lighting market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Neon Lighting market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Neon Lighting Market by Type Segments:

, Hydrogen (Red), Helium (Yellow), Carbon Dioxide (White), Mercury (Blue), Others Neon Lighting

Global Neon Lighting Market by Application Segments:

, Advertising, Commercial, Traffic, Construction, Indoor and Outdoor Decoration, Stage Settings, Other

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neon Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neon Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydrogen (Red)

1.4.3 Helium (Yellow)

1.4.4 Carbon Dioxide (White)

1.4.5 Mercury (Blue)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neon Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Advertising

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Traffic

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Indoor and Outdoor Decoration

1.5.7 Stage Settings

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neon Lighting Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neon Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neon Lighting Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Neon Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neon Lighting, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Neon Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Neon Lighting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Neon Lighting Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neon Lighting Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Neon Lighting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neon Lighting Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Neon Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Neon Lighting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Neon Lighting Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neon Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Neon Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Neon Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neon Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Neon Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Neon Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Neon Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Neon Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Neon Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Neon Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Neon Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Neon Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Neon Lighting Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Neon Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Neon Lighting Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Neon Lighting Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Neon Lighting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Neon Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Neon Lighting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Neon Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Neon Lighting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Neon Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Neon Lighting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Neon Lighting Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Neon Lighting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Neon Lighting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Neon Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Neon Lighting Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Neon Lighting Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Neon Lighting Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Neon Lighting Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Neon Lighting Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Neon Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Neon Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Neon Lighting Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Neon Lighting Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Sygns

8.1.1 Sygns Corporation Information

8.1.2 Sygns Overview

8.1.3 Sygns Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Sygns Product Description

8.1.5 Sygns Related Developments

8.2 Philips Lighting

8.2.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Lighting Overview

8.2.3 Philips Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Philips Lighting Product Description

8.2.5 Philips Lighting Related Developments

8.3 EGL Lighting

8.3.1 EGL Lighting Corporation Information

8.3.2 EGL Lighting Overview

8.3.3 EGL Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 EGL Lighting Product Description

8.3.5 EGL Lighting Related Developments

8.4 Osram

8.4.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.4.2 Osram Overview

8.4.3 Osram Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Osram Product Description

8.4.5 Osram Related Developments

8.5 Jesco Lighting

8.5.1 Jesco Lighting Corporation Information

8.5.2 Jesco Lighting Overview

8.5.3 Jesco Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Jesco Lighting Product Description

8.5.5 Jesco Lighting Related Developments

8.6 Sidon Lighting

8.6.1 Sidon Lighting Corporation Information

8.6.2 Sidon Lighting Overview

8.6.3 Sidon Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Sidon Lighting Product Description

8.6.5 Sidon Lighting Related Developments

8.7 Optek Electronics

8.7.1 Optek Electronics Corporation Information

8.7.2 Optek Electronics Overview

8.7.3 Optek Electronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Optek Electronics Product Description

8.7.5 Optek Electronics Related Developments

8.8 NVC Lighting

8.8.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

8.8.2 NVC Lighting Overview

8.8.3 NVC Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 NVC Lighting Product Description

8.8.5 NVC Lighting Related Developments

8.9 Neo-Neon

8.9.1 Neo-Neon Corporation Information

8.9.2 Neo-Neon Overview

8.9.3 Neo-Neon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Neo-Neon Product Description

8.9.5 Neo-Neon Related Developments

8.10 SGi Lighting

8.10.1 SGi Lighting Corporation Information

8.10.2 SGi Lighting Overview

8.10.3 SGi Lighting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SGi Lighting Product Description

8.10.5 SGi Lighting Related Developments

8.11 IVC Signs

8.11.1 IVC Signs Corporation Information

8.11.2 IVC Signs Overview

8.11.3 IVC Signs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 IVC Signs Product Description

8.11.5 IVC Signs Related Developments

8.12 New Neon

8.12.1 New Neon Corporation Information

8.12.2 New Neon Overview

8.12.3 New Neon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 New Neon Product Description

8.12.5 New Neon Related Developments

8.13 JantecNeon

8.13.1 JantecNeon Corporation Information

8.13.2 JantecNeon Overview

8.13.3 JantecNeon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 JantecNeon Product Description

8.13.5 JantecNeon Related Developments

8.14 Solid Apollo LED

8.14.1 Solid Apollo LED Corporation Information

8.14.2 Solid Apollo LED Overview

8.14.3 Solid Apollo LED Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Solid Apollo LED Product Description

8.14.5 Solid Apollo LED Related Developments

8.15 Shimmering Group

8.15.1 Shimmering Group Corporation Information

8.15.2 Shimmering Group Overview

8.15.3 Shimmering Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Shimmering Group Product Description

8.15.5 Shimmering Group Related Developments 9 Neon Lighting Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Neon Lighting Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Neon Lighting Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Neon Lighting Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Neon Lighting Sales Channels

11.2.2 Neon Lighting Distributors

11.3 Neon Lighting Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Neon Lighting Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Neon Lighting Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Neon Lighting Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

