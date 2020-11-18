Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Toshiba, Allied Motion Technologies, Ametek Inc

The global Electric Motors for Vehicles market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market, such as , Toshiba, Allied Motion Technologies, Ametek Inc, ARC Systems, Baldor Electric, Bosch, Denso, Emerson Electric, Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holding, Maxon Motor AG, Siemens AG, ALABC/ILA, Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK, Elaphe, MAHLE GmbH, Protean Electric They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Electric Motors for Vehicles industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market by Product: AC Motors, DC Motors

Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market by Application: BEV, PHEV, FCEV

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Motors for Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric Motors for Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Motors for Vehicles market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Electric Motors for Vehicles Product Overview

1.2 Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC Motors

1.2.2 DC Motors

1.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Motors for Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Motors for Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Motors for Vehicles as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Motors for Vehicles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Motors for Vehicles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles by Application

4.1 Electric Motors for Vehicles Segment by Application

4.1.1 BEV

4.1.2 PHEV

4.1.3 FCEV

4.2 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Motors for Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles by Application 5 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Motors for Vehicles Business

10.1 Toshiba

10.1.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Toshiba Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toshiba Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.1.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.2 Allied Motion Technologies

10.2.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Allied Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Allied Motion Technologies Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Toshiba Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.2.5 Allied Motion Technologies Recent Developments

10.3 Ametek Inc

10.3.1 Ametek Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ametek Inc Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Ametek Inc Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ametek Inc Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.3.5 Ametek Inc Recent Developments

10.4 ARC Systems

10.4.1 ARC Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 ARC Systems Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 ARC Systems Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ARC Systems Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.4.5 ARC Systems Recent Developments

10.5 Baldor Electric

10.5.1 Baldor Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Baldor Electric Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Baldor Electric Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Baldor Electric Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.5.5 Baldor Electric Recent Developments

10.6 Bosch

10.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Bosch Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bosch Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.6.5 Bosch Recent Developments

10.7 Denso

10.7.1 Denso Corporation Information

10.7.2 Denso Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Denso Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Denso Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.7.5 Denso Recent Developments

10.8 Emerson Electric

10.8.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Emerson Electric Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Emerson Electric Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Emerson Electric Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.8.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments

10.9 Faulhaber Group

10.9.1 Faulhaber Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Faulhaber Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Faulhaber Group Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Faulhaber Group Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.9.5 Faulhaber Group Recent Developments

10.10 Johnson Electric Holding

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Motors for Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johnson Electric Holding Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johnson Electric Holding Recent Developments

10.11 Maxon Motor AG

10.11.1 Maxon Motor AG Corporation Information

10.11.2 Maxon Motor AG Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Maxon Motor AG Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Maxon Motor AG Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.11.5 Maxon Motor AG Recent Developments

10.12 Siemens AG

10.12.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.12.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Siemens AG Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Siemens AG Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.12.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

10.13 ALABC/ILA

10.13.1 ALABC/ILA Corporation Information

10.13.2 ALABC/ILA Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 ALABC/ILA Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 ALABC/ILA Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.13.5 ALABC/ILA Recent Developments

10.14 Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK

10.14.1 Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK Corporation Information

10.14.2 Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.14.5 Controlled Power Technologies CPT Ltd UK Recent Developments

10.15 Elaphe

10.15.1 Elaphe Corporation Information

10.15.2 Elaphe Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Elaphe Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Elaphe Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.15.5 Elaphe Recent Developments

10.16 MAHLE GmbH

10.16.1 MAHLE GmbH Corporation Information

10.16.2 MAHLE GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 MAHLE GmbH Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 MAHLE GmbH Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.16.5 MAHLE GmbH Recent Developments

10.17 Protean Electric

10.17.1 Protean Electric Corporation Information

10.17.2 Protean Electric Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Protean Electric Electric Motors for Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Protean Electric Electric Motors for Vehicles Products Offered

10.17.5 Protean Electric Recent Developments 11 Electric Motors for Vehicles Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Motors for Vehicles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Motors for Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Electric Motors for Vehicles Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Motors for Vehicles Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

