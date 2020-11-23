Synthetic Camphor Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global synthetic camphor market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and forecast developed for the duration between 2019 and 2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been calculated from 2018 to 2028. The study covers various perspectives of the market, including comprehensive value chain analysis, market dynamics, pricing analysis (region wise and by prominent players), competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global synthetic camphor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. The rising prominence of synthetic camphor among the pharmaceutical formulators in manufacturing OTC and non-prescription products such as topical ointments and inhalants. Moreover, rising awareness around the air purifying properties of synthetic camphor are also proving to provide revenue generating avenues for the market participants in this vertical.

The FMI report on synthetic camphor market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as grade and application of synthetic camphor. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.

Camphor is traditionally prepared by distilling the bark and wood of the camphor tree (natural camphor). However, now a days, camphor is prepared synthetically from turpentine oil. Synthetic camphor generally contains a racemic mixture of d & l isoforms of camphor (DL-camphor). In the commercial market, there are two varieties of synthetic camphor: technical grade camphor (low purity) and pharmaceutical grade camphor (ultra-high purity). According to several recent publications, camphor has over 28 different applications. However, this report analyzes only the prominent applications that dominate the market, such as pharmaceuticals, plasticizers, food & fragrance, paint & coatings and personal care, among others

The report is structured in such a way that it will allow the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Synthetic camphor Market: Segmentation

Grade Application Region Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor

Pharma Grade Synthetic Camphor Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Plasticizer

Flavour & Fragrance

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The report begins with market introduction, which covers the market taxonomy and product definitions for the global synthetic camphor market assessment, discussing the scope of the study and limitations of the same. In the next section, the report describes the market development background and covers macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the synthetic camphor market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global synthetic camphor market at a qualitative level, based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn) projections for the synthetic camphor market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis, for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global synthetic camphor market, based on the seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections cover Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment for each of the aforesaid segment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global synthetic camphor market, while the forecast presented in the sections assess the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global synthetic camphor market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different analysis approaches, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various synthetic camphor segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the synthetic camphor market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the synthetic camphor market is split into numerous sub-segments. All the synthetic camphor sub-segments, in terms of type, grade, application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the synthetic camphor market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the synthetic camphor market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the synthetic camphor marketplace.

In order to understand the key market segments in revenue terms and its respective consumption of synthetic camphor across concerned regions, FMI has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the synthetic camphor market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the synthetic camphor market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report is synthetic camphor manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the synthetic camphor market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the synthetic camphor marketplace. The dashboard also mentions the volume and value share of these market participants and discusses their manufacturing capacities. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments pertaining to the synthetic camphor market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include Fujian Qingsong Co. Ltd., Mangalam Organics Limited, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Saptagir Camphor Limited, Oriental Aromatics Limited, Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Kanchi Karpooram Limited, Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co., Ltd., Caesar & Loretz GmbH, Merck KGaA, Recochem Inc., Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., Ltd, SkyRun Industrial Co., Ltd, Shanghai Huayi Group Huayuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Fengchen Group Co., Ltd, Aldon Corporation, Prinova LLC, Teloonchem International Co., Limited, among others.

