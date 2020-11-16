Sales of Building Automation to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Rising popularity of new technologies such as Internet of Things, has impacted the operations and product development process of companies. Building Automation are being introduced to new and existing buildings in order to automate various processes such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, etc. Moreover, this technology is not limited to residential buildings but is also being implemented in commercial buildings and various sectors such as healthcare.

Building Automation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Buildings consume almost 40% of the total energy consumed worldwide. The need to minimize this number, is a major factor driving the growth of Building Automation market. These automated systems enables one to efficiently monitor and control various functions, therefore enabling one to save energy and cost. Moreover, the fact that building automation can be introduced to existing buildings is another factor leading to rising adoption of Building Automation. Automated systems offer a great level of convenience to users, which is a factor driving the growth of Building Automation market. Companies are adopting cost-reducing methods to offer affordable Building Automation that can be availed by all. High installation cost and lack of skilled labor are two factors hindering the growth of building automation system market.

Building Automation Market: Segmentation

Building Automation market can be segmented on the basis of types of system, application, and region. The different types of Building Automation include security and access control (SAC) system, building energy management (BEM) system, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, and other systems (parking, water, elevators, etc.). On the basis of application, Building Automation market can be segmented into commercial, institutional, residential, hospitals, transportation and others. Region wise, Building Automation market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Building Automation Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be a leader in Building Automation, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of key players in this region. But Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to grow moderately in this market as countries like Brazil are opening up to new technologies. Middle East and Africa market is impacted by UAE’s market, which is fast in adopting new technologies and will help the market grow.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

