Global Optical Current Transformer Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Optical Current Transformer market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Optical Current Transformer market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Optical Current Transformer market report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Optical Current Transformer market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Optical Current Transformer market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Optical Current Transformer market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Optical Current Transformer Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Optical Current Transformer market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

On the basis of type

Magneto Optical Current Transformer (MOCT)

Fiber Optical Current Transformer (FOCT)

Electronic Fiber Optical Current Transformer (EFOCT)

Flexible Electronic Fiber Optical Current Transformer (FEFOCT)

On the basis of application

Electrical High Voltage (EHV) Substation

Network Applications

Power System and Instrumentation

Modern Electronic Meter

Transformer

Transmission Line

Optical Current Transformer Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Optical Current Transformer market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Optical Current Transformer market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

GETEC heat & power AG

Peter Brotherhood Ltd.

Clarke Energy

Siemens

ABB

AGO AG Energie + Anlagen

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

M-Trigen

