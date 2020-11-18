Supply Chain Management Software Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2025 & Key Players : HighJump, Kinaxis and IBM Corporation

In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

Get Access to Sample :https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/38617

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount :https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/38617

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS :

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based

BY USER TYPE

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

BY PRODUCT

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System

Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns hamper the growth of the supply chain management software market.

Based on user type, large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of SCM software to integrate these software into their existing software and inventories. Furthermore, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based SCM software, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.

The global supply chain management software market was led by the transportation & logistics segment in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of SCM software among retailers to gain competitive advantage, due to rise in competition between e-commerce and omnichannel players.

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the supply chain planning segment, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the warehouse management systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in demand for extended warehouse management system to support in-store inventory and order management.

Few TOC points :

CHAPTER 6: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Consumer Goods

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. Retail

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Manufacturing

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. Food & Beverages

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. Transportation & Logistics

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends

6.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.4. Market analysis by country

Continue….

Buy this report :https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/checkout/38617

Contact Us :

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: [email protected]

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook

About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.