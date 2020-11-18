Coronavirus Turmoil to Take Toll on Near-term Growth of Anti-Lock Braking System Market 

In its upcoming report titled “Anti-Lock Braking System Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2022)”, Future Market Insights (FMI) has delivered an in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Lock Braking System market. By taking into account all the unique aspects of the Anti-Lock Braking System, its market has been analysed accurately for the forecast period – 2017-2022.

The report encompasses important factors fuelling expansion of the market, trends and developments moulding the market dynamics, and untapped opportunities for active market participants. A scrutinized analysis has been done on the market sizing of various segments over the historical period – 2012 to 2016, and analytical tools have been employed for reaching at pertinent projections on the market’s future during the assessment period – 2017 to 2022.

Report Structure

The starting chapter of the Anti-Lock Braking System market report gives an executive summary, followed by the introduction of the market, and definition of the Anti-Lock Braking System. The executive summary offered is comprehensive yet concise, and delivers all necessary information associated with the market in a format that is easy-to-understand. Market size estimations delivered in the report are interpreted via metric such as year-on-year expansion rates, absolute dollar opportunities, compound annual growth rates and basis point share indexes.

The report also provides information related to the market dynamics, technology roadmap, distribution network, and an intensity map that plots the market players’ presence around various regions. The report also offers insightful analysis on the Anti-Lock Braking System market’ competitive backdrop. The market participants listed by the report have been studied based on their strategic partnerships, key developments, and current market scenario.

Market Taxonomy

The report has also provided insights on the global Anti-Lock Braking System market with the help of a segmentation-wise analysis. The market has been segmented on the basis of sales channel, vehicle type, technology type and region. Based on region the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, MEA and APEJ. The global Anti-Lock Braking System market’s taxonomy is elaborated exhaustively in the form of a table that is shown below.

Region Technology Type Vehicle Type Sales Channel North America Three Channel ABS Compact Vehicle OEM Latin America Four Channel ABS Mid-Sized Vehicle Aftermarket Europe ESC Premium Vehicle Japan Luxury Vehicle APEJ Commercial Vehicle MEA Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

A weighted chapter has been included in the report on the competitive landscape of the global Anti-Lock Braking System market, coupled with a detailed study on key market players. Insights on key players in the market are provided in terms of key financials, company overview, product overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments made by these players. Information about new strategies adopted by market players has also been provided, which helps in enhancing their portfolios, M&A as expansion strategies, strategic alliances, and marketing strategies. The report has also tracked major developments made by prominent industries, and their impact on demand for products.

Table Of Content

1. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Definition

2.2. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2022

2.2.1. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Dynamics

2.4. Technology Road Map

2.5. Vehicle Parc

2.6. Automotive Production by Region

2.7. Automotive Sales by Region

2.8. List of Distributors

2.9. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

3. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1. Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2012-2022

3.1.1. Three Channel ABS Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2. Four Channel ABS Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.3. ESC Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2022

3.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Research Methodology

Analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) have adhered to a robust research methodology that is a combination of exhaustive primary interviews conducted with domain experts as well as key industry stakeholders, and in-depth secondary research for harnessing necessary information & data associated with the market. Automotive industry partakers that manufacture ABS and ESC have been contacted and interviewed for gaining information related to their profitability index, net spending, and revenue procurements in last five years. Numerous validation tools have been utilized for gathered data in order to attain relevant market insights, which in turn can highly impact critical business decisions. Key findings and insights have been showcased in a systematic manner in this research report.