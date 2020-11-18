Vertical Centrifugal Pump Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Future Market Insights published its recent report on the global Vertical Centrifugal Pump Market, which comprises of the global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. It includes a comprehensive assessment of relevant and related market dynamics. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market, the growth predictions for the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

Vertical Centrifugal Pump Market Taxonomy

The global Vertical Centrifugal Pump market is segmented into four segments in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product Type

Single-stage Pumps

Multi-stage Pumps

Axial & Mixed Flow Pumps

Submersible Pumps

Seal-less & Circulator Pumps

Pump Capacity (HP)

Small Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

End Use

Industrial Chemical Water & wastewater Oil & gas Power Pharmaceutical Food & Beverages Others

Agricultural

Domestic

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

What’s Included

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (~US$ million) estimates of prime segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions for the market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market.

Chapter 03 – Market Dynamics

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market over the forecast period. This section highlights the opportunity analysis and key market dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Chapter 04 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into single-stage pumps, multi-stage pumps, axial & mixed flow pumps, submersible pumps, and seal-less & circulator pumps. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market, and the market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 05 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market on the basis of end use – industrial, agriculture and domestic. Industrial segment is further bifurcated into chemical, water & wastewater, oil & gas, power, pharmaceutical, food & beverages and others.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 07 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end uses and countries in North America.

Chapter 08 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 09 – Western Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market in the Europe region with detailed country level analysis of Germany, the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Nordic countries, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe.

Chapter 10 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in South Asian countries such as Russia, Poland, and Rest of Easter Europe. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 11 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Excluding Oceania Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) countries such as India, China, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of APEJ. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Japan Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Japan.

Chapter 13 – MEA Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market in countries in Middle East & Africa such as GCC countries, Israel, Turkey, South Africa and the Rest of MEA. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14- Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the market report.

Chapter 15 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Vertical Centrifugal Pump market.

Chapter 16 – Competitive Landscape

This chapter includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Flowserve Corporation, KSB AG, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., ITT Inc., The Weir Group PLC, Wilo SE, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., DESMI A/S, WPIL Limited, among others.