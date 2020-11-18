Future Market Insights Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Water Purification System Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global Water Purification System market between 2017 and 2027. The study considers 2016 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2016 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2017 to 2027. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2017 to 2027. Apart from the Water Purification System market size estimation and forecast by segments on global and regional levels, the study on Water Purification System also covers various perspectives including market dynamics, associated macro-economic factors and their implications, listing of forecast factors and their weightages for application in the Water Purification System market forecast, excerpts of feedback from interviews with market participants of Water Purification System systems, technology overview and competitive landscape.

As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Water Purification System market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 7% between 2017 and 2027 by value. The increasing need for Water Purification System in industrial processes, domestic, commercial and municipal sector, coupled with stringent regulations in the environment and human health by governing councils, has significantly boosted the global Water Purification System market over the past decade, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Future Market Insights report on Water Purification System carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key segments such as system type, application and end-use sector. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the Water Purification System market scenario & updates, competition scenario & the presence by key players, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information & statistics in a suitable manner for the readers as well as the various stakeholders of the Water Purification System market.

There are a variety of systems and technologies used in Water Purification System applications in industrial processes, domestic and commercial & municipal sectors to ensure water quality for consumption at an accepted level. The report on Water Purification System market primarily focuses upon the spending on various equipment and systems involved in preliminary Water Purification System, basic Water Purification System and sludge based Water Purification System in different applications and end used without considering the expenses for chemical treatment, civil construction distribution and management. The Water Purification System market is divided into various segments based on systems type, application and end-use.

The report on Water Purification System is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with market definitions of Water Purification System market analysis by segment, followed by the Water Purification System market background, market dynamics, transcripts of survey questionnaire & interviews with market participants, pricing analysis, market analysis at the global & regional levels with the impact of growth by macroeconomic factors per region as well as competition analysis that includes an assessment of the leading Water Purification System system providers in the overall market. The Water Purification System market analysis has been done by key segment and the figures have been provided separately in terms of Value (US$ Mn) and sales volume in units. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments, projected growth and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Water Purification System – Market Segmentation

System Application End Use Region Preliminary Treatment



Water Purification System Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Micro-Filtration (MF)

Nano/Ultra Filtration (NF/UF)

Disinfectants (UV, Ozone)



Sludge treatment Activated Sludge

Sludge Thickening & Dewatering

Sludge Drying

Other Technologies

Process Water/ Water Purification System



Waste Water Purification System



Zero Liquid Discharge



Desalination Residential Buildings



Commercial Buildings



Municipality



Industrial Chemical & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Thermoelectric Power Plants

Other Industries

North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan



Middle East and Africa



Japan

The Water Purification System market report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and segment definitions regarding the global Water Purification System market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background that covers the macro-economic factors, industry factors and forecast factors of Water Purification System systems during the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Water Purification System market at a qualitative level based on the analysis of facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) projections for the Water Purification System market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Water Purification System market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis of Water Purification System for each of these regions.

The Water Purification System market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing the Water Purification System market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Water Purification System market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market (2016), which forms the basis of how the global Water Purification System market is expected to develop in the future for the period (2017-2027). Given the characteristics of the Water Purification System market, we have triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the Water Purification System market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Water Purification System market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Water Purification System market is split into a number of sub-segments based on system. All the sub-segments, in terms of system type and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Water Purification System market. In addition, a market attractiveness analysis has been provided on a parent segment level for the global and regional market analysis.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Water Purification System market, sub-segments, the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources and earnings from a sales and delivery perspective in the Water Purification System market.

To understand the key market segments in terms of the growth, sales and installation of Water Purification System facilities across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed the Water Purification System market attractiveness index that will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. Global Water Purification System Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014–2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019–2029

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the Water Purification System market is included to provide report audiences a summarised view in form of a dashboard, which has been categorised on the basis of the lifetime installed base of providers, their intensity of presence in the Water Purification System market, scale of product innovation and key differentiating factors & strategies. The report also identifies the nature of the market by identifying the competitors present in the Water Purification System market on the basis of their business operations levels, i.e. by tier-1 and tier-2 companies that consist of system providers and others. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Water Purification System market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities in the Water Purification System market. Detailed profiles of the Water Purification System providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Water Purification System market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report include SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment S.A., Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Pentair Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, BWT Aktiengesellschaft and Thermax Global.

The Water Purification System market report concludes by highlighting the research methodology employed in deriving the estimated market figures with related approach and the type of data sources referred.