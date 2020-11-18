Service Car Maintenance Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the Service Car Maintenance Market includes the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the Service Car Maintenance market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Service Car Maintenance Market: Taxonomy

The global Service Car Maintenance market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Services and Parts Service Providers Vehicle Region Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Brake Oil

Grease

Tires

Batteries

Wear & Tear Parts

Air Filters

Cabin Filters

Oil Filters

Wiper Blades

Collision Body

Starters & Alternators

Lighting

Exhaust Components

Spark Plugs Automobile Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Specialty Shops

Locally-owned Repair Shops/Body Shops

Tire Shops

Others Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Service Car Maintenance market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Service Car Maintenance market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Service Car Maintenance market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Service Car Maintenance market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Service Car Maintenance is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Service Car Maintenance market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Service Car Maintenance market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Service Car Maintenance Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Service Car Maintenance market in the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Service Car Maintenance market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the Service Car Maintenance market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Service Car Maintenance market in the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Service Car Maintenance market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Service Car Maintenance market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Services and Parts

Based on services and parts, the Service Car Maintenance market is segmented into engine oil, gear oil, brake oil, grease, tires, batteries, wear & tear parts, air filters, cabin filters, oil filters, wiper blades, collision body, starters & alternators, lighting, exhaust components, and spark plugs. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Service Car Maintenance market and market attractiveness analysis based on the services and parts.

Chapter 08 – Global Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Service Providers

This chapter provides details about the Service Car Maintenance market based on service providers and has been classified into automobile dealerships, franchise general repairs, specialty shops, locally-owned repair shops/body shops, tire shops, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on service providers.

Chapter 09 – Global Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Vehicle

This chapter provides details about the Service Car Maintenance market on the basis of vehicle type and has been classified into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on vehicle.

Chapter 10 – Global Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the Service Car Maintenance market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Service Car Maintenance market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Service Car Maintenance market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Service Car Maintenance market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Eastern Europe Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter Russia and Poland are the prominent countries in the Eastern Europe region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Eastern Europe Service Car Maintenance market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the Eastern Europe Service Car Maintenance market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – APEJ Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Service Car Maintenance market in APEJby focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of APEJ. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Service Car Maintenance market in APEJ.

Chapter 16 – Japan Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Service Car Maintenance market in Japan and helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Service Car Maintenance market in Japan.

Chapter 17 – MEA Service Car Maintenance Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Service Car Maintenance market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Service Car Maintenance market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Service Car Maintenance market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., Halfords Group Plc., Lookers Plc., Monro, Inc., Pendragon Plc., Sumitomo Corporation, Jiffy Lube International, Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Driven Brands, Inc., Carmax Autocare Center, Ashland Automotive, Inc., and Belron International Ltd., among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Service Car Maintenance market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Service Car Maintenance market.