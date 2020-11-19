Zinc Chloride Battery Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Future Market Insights in its report titled “Zinc Chloride Battery Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global Zinc Chloride Battery market over a 10-year forecast period 2018 – 2028 along with historical data for the period 2013 –2017. The report covers important factors driving the growth of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market and other insights across various key segments.

The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip the client with exhaustive information about the market, resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market are also incorporated in the report.

Global Zinc Chloride Battery Market Segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global Zinc Chloride Battery market, we have divided the report into three sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Grade Type By Application Type By End Use By Region By High Purity Grade



Battery Grade



Technical Grade



Commercial Grade Dry Cell Batteries



Water Treatment



Catalyst



Others Electronics



Chemical



Agriculture



Pharmaceutical



Others North America



Latin America



Eastern Europe



Western Europe



SEA and Pacific



China



India



Japan



MEA

The market value for all segments is taken in US$ Mn and the market volume is also identified in Tons for all the segments.

A section of the report highlights country-wise Zinc Chloride Battery demand. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the global Zinc Chloride Battery market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. The report provides detailed market share analysis of the Zinc Chloride Battery market on the basis of key manufacturers. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global Zinc Chloride Battery market.

Our research methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of Zinc Chloride Battery is deduced on the basis of grade, where the average price of each Zinc Chloride Battery type is inferred across all the nine assessed regions/countries. The market value of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market is thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global Zinc Chloride Battery market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market.

In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities as far as the global Zinc Chloride Battery market is concerned.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Zinc Chloride Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Industry Value added

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Global Zinc Chloride Market: Key Regulations

3.6. Patent Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Hubs for Zinc Chloride

3.8. Production Capacity of Manufacturers

3.9. Product Offering by Manufacturers

3.10. Pestle Analysis

3.11. Market Dynamics

3.11.1. Drivers

3.11.2. Restraints

3.11.3. Trends

4. Global Zinc Chloride Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028

4.1. Market Volume (Tons) Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Analyst Speak

Zinc Chloride Battery or ZnCl2 is a deliquescent salt, which is white in color and forms acidic solutions in polar organic solvents such as ether, acetone, water and ethanol. Zinc Chloride Battery is most commonly used for galvanizing, soldering and tinning fluxes, odor control, oil-gas wells, vulcanized fiber, reclaimed rubber, textile finishing, liquid fertilizer and dry cell batteries, amongst others. The increasing footprint of the chemical industry is a prime reason for the demand growth of metal-based chemicals. With the growing demand for Zinc Chloride Battery in battery manufacturing application, there has been a rise in the demand for Zinc Chloride Battery consumption.