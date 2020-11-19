User Provisioning Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2025

Global User Provisioning Market: Snapshot

User provisioning solutions are used to create, modify, delete, and delete user profiles and accounts across enterprise IT infrastructure and processes. With the use of approaches such as coning of roles and associated responsibilities in businesses, provisioning tools enable the automation of a variety of processes such as off-boarding, onboarding, and a number of other processes associated with the management of workforce in the enterprise sector, such as promotion, transfer, termination, and recruitment of new employees.

Provisioning tools also allow the easy, reliable, and more convenient aggregation and correlation of a vast variety of employee data from internal and external systems that store and process data pertaining to employee identity in the enterprise sector. In other applications, these tools allow a better correlation and aggregation of user data from a number of systems. Often, the use of user provisioning tools is mandated by security and regulatory compliances in the enterprise sector. Promise of efficient security of user data also drives the uptake of user-provisioning tools and solutions across a number of sectors.

The market for user provisioning is treading along a healthy path of expansion and is envisaged to expand at a good pace over the next few years. Over the report’s forecast period, the market will be driven significantly owing to the increased adoption of cloud-based user data management solutions. The market is expected to witness increased demand for managed services over the report’s forecast period. Geographically, the market in North America will emerge as the leading regional market in terms of future revenue and growth opportunities.

Global User Provisioning Market: Overview

The global user provisioning market is expected to ride on the need to promptly integrate the cloud, internet of things (IoT), mobility, and other new trends to secure passwords and credentials in an improved manner. Sophisticated attackers growing at an intimidating rate could be a major threat to sensitive systems and data. The market is projected to find hefty investments made by large players being impressed with increased grants and budgets in prime regions. While Shadow IT risk could restrain the demand for user provisioning, acquisitions, new product launches, and latest developments by prominent players are forecast to create opportunities in the market.

Global User Provisioning Market: Key Trends

The world user provisioning market is anticipated to experience the rise of the need for password management solutions, adoption of cloud-based single sign-on (SSO), and critically managed reliable authentication and user provisioning solutions. The adoption of reliable services and solutions could gain a strong impetus on the back of security and risk mitigation receiving a magnifying traction and the increase in the criticality and awareness about user compliance governance and management.

The application of role management business is predicted to attain the spotlight in the coming years due to the demand for role-based provisioning increased by IT administrators. Role-based provisioning helps in accurate decision-making on the part of fine-grained and coarse-grained real-time user authorization and provisioning.

Global User Provisioning Market: Market Potential

In October 2017, Uboss had publicized its recent enhancements that were planned to be debuted at BroadSoft Connections. The company’s main product is designed to solve all BroadSoft user and service provisioning while functioning as a web management overlay. It allows advanced analytics and reporting and custom price points and service bundles with totally integrated billing in any currency.

Uboss’ functionality is about more than just provisioning BroadSoft and other services. In fact, it allows BroadSoft BroadWorks-based Service Providers to productize complex technology solutions into deliverable bundles. CEO Dave Dadds said that the important Uboss enabler is eliminating disconnects and bottlenecks between sales, operations, and engineering teams.

Global User Provisioning Market: Regional Outlook

A larger share in the international user provisioning market is foretold to be held by North America all through the course of the forecast period 2017-2025. A growing count of fraud incidents and identity thefts has been witnessed by the region, as a result of which there has been an increased adoption of new techniques, services, and tools for security provisions. These provisions are expected to mostly accompany new technological implementation as companies adopt them in a more proactive and rapid manner. The growth in the region could be influenced by the startup culture and emergence of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Asia Pacific is envisioned to be a lucrative region of the international user provisioning market on account of the dynamic and advanced adoption of new technologies. It has also witnessed a strong adoption of identity and access management (IAM) solutions, which could further add to the growth of the regional market because of the rising threats of access and identity breaches and increased investments in the deployment of security solutions.

Global User Provisioning Market: Competitive Landscape

The worldwide user provisioning market could accommodate leading companies such as Hitachi ID Systems, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Oracle, and IBM. The report offers a broad discussion about important factors that impact the competitive landscape of the market.

