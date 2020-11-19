Zero Friction Coatings Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR Over 2020-2026 | DOW Corning, Endura Coatings, Sigma Plastics Group, Cosmo Films Limited

The report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies. Furthermore, big sample sizes have been utilized for the data collection in this Zero Friction Coatings report which suits the necessities of small, medium as well as large size of businesses. The Zero Friction Coatings market is supposed to illustrate a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies.

Global zero friction coatings market is expected to rise registering a substantial CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing automobile industry and the need for better user experience, growing demand for medical devices coatings and stringent environment regulations.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for medical devices coatings; this factor will drive the market in the forecast period

Growing automobile industry and need for better user experience will also propel the market in near future

Stringent environment regulation on use of conventional lubricants; this factor will also help the market to grow

Increased usage of zero-friction coatings by its end-users will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Slowly recovering European economies; this factor will hamper the growth of the market in near future

Declining industrial goods production; this factor can also restrain the market

Brief Overview on Zero Friction Coatings Market

Zero-Friction-Coatings are dry lubricant solutions that resemble common industrial varnishes, during their formulation. They contain resins as bonding agents, solid lubricants as pigments, as well as solvents. Zero friction coatings provides slippery surface that helps emulsions, gels, viscous liquids to slide freely. The application of zero friction coatings can be seen in biomedical devices, plastic packaging, electronics, marine, aerospace and automotive.

Segmentation: Global Zero Friction Coatings Market

By Type

PTFE-Based Low Friction Coatings

MOS2 Based Low Friction Coatings

By End-User

Automobile & Transportation Industry

Aerospace Industry

General Engineering

Food & Healthcare

Energy

Oil & Gas

Power

Others

Some of the companies competing in the Zero Friction Coatings Market are: DOW Corning, Endura Coatings, Vitracoat, Inc., Poeton Industries, Whitford Corporation, Bechem, ASV Multichemie Pvt., Ltd., IKV Tribology, Ltd., Whitmore Manufacturing Company, Harves Co., Ltd., Amcor Limited, Wihuri Oyj, Sigma Plastics Group, American Packaging Corporation, Cosmo Films Limited among others.

Key points of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Reasons for purchasing this Report

