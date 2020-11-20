Future Market Insights Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic To Fuel Technology Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

The FMI report examines Plastic To Fuel Technology market in the United States. The primary objective of this report is to illustrate the latest trends, drivers and restraints in the Plastic To Fuel Technology business with an attempt to provide insights into the future prospects of the market.

The report analyses U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market on the basis of following segments:

Revenue generation model Fuel

Processors

Royalties



End Products Crude Oil

Diesel





The U.S. Plastic–to-fuel market is presently witnessing three modes of revenue generation – sale of processors, sale of fuel recovered from waste plastic, and royalties earned for using proprietary technology.

The report starts with an overview of the energy market in the United States, wherein total oil consumption, domestic production of conventional fuels and imports has been analysed. The section provides a brief introduction of Plastic To Fuel Technology business in the U.S. including feedstock availability, technology and product output.

The next section follows with FMI’s analysis of key market trends, drivers, and restraints which are influencing the Plastic To Fuel Technology market in the U.S. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms the client with crystal clear decision making insights.

Further sections of report include in-depth analysis of the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market on the basis of different revenue models. The first part of analysis represents the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market on basis of fuels produced, that is, the revenue generated through sale of fuels (crude oil and diesel). The second part includes estimates of processors sales through 2015 to 2020; the third part communicates the revenue generated through royalties earned through sharing of proprietary technology in Plastic To Fuel Technology business.

Report also includes detailed technology overview of conversion technologies used in the U.S., wherein Pyrolysis, Depolymerisation and Gasification are explained. However, Pyrolysis emerges as the most widely preferred technology of converting waste plastic into oil. This section also speaks about various grants applicable to Plastic To Fuel Technology business provided by governments of respective states in the U.S.

All the above sections evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospect of U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market for the period 2015-2020. The report considers 2015 as a base year and provides data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the market size, the report considers production capacities of key players, prices of crude oil & diesel along with inputs from key executives of industry. The forecast for the market has assessed both value and volume across the United States Plastic To Fuel Technology market. When forecasting the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast and how market is expected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different analysis on supplier side, demand side and economy. However forecasting the market in terms of various revenue models and outputs is more of quantifying expectations and identify opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market.

As previously highlighted, the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market is split into a number of categories. All the Plastic To Fuel Technology segments in terms of revenue model and end product are analysed in terms of Basis Point (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all Plastic To Fuel Technology market segments forecast in terms of incremental $ opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, incremental $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

4. Market Overview

4.1 Market Introduction- U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology Market

4.1.1 Market Definition

4.1.2 Market Taxonomy

4.2 U.S. Fuel Market Overview

4.2.1 U.S. Oil Market Size

4.2.2 U.S. Oil Consumption Analysis & Forecast

4.2.3 U.S. Oil Production Analysis & Forecast

4.2.4 U.S. Oil Import Analysis & Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.3.4 Market Trends

In the final section of the report, the U.S. Plastic To Fuel Technology market’s competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of service providers currently dominating the market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key service providers. Report audiences can gain in depth vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the United States Plastic To Fuel Technology marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies and expansion plans, in the United States market. Key competitors covered are Plastic2Oil, Vadxx Energy, Agilyx Corporation, and Green Envotech Holdings LLC.