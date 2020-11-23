DNA/Gene Microarray Market Robust pace of Industry during 2019-2029

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Overview

The demand within the global DNA/gene microarray market is expected to rise alongside advancements in genetic studies. The study of genes follows from the need for understanding the nature, cause, and effects of various genetic disorders. There has been an increase in the use of next-generation genetic testing and DNA sequencing across the domain of medical research and diagnosis. Medical scientists focus on the study of genetic patterns and DNAs in order to get to the root of several disorders and diseases. The study of the human chromosome has witnessed stupendous advancements in recent times, creating fresh revenues within the global DNA/gene microarray market. Over the course of the next decade, several research labs could provide DNA/gene microarray services to the medical industry.

In this syndicate review, several key trends, opportunities, and dynamics related to growth within the DNA/gene microarray market have been enunciated. The medical and healthcare industries are required to follow key protocols while conducting genetic studies. This can be achieved with the use of DNA/gene microarrays across medical research. Several procedures such as experimental profiling, standardization, and data analysis need to be followed while conducting genetic studies. The global DNA/gene microarray market consists of multiple segments based on geography, application, and end-user.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Notable Developments

Several key developments in the field of medical research have paved way for the growth of the global DNA/gene microarray market.

Use of probes meant to study and detect DNAs and mRNAs has improved in recent times. The maturity of the medical research institutes in the use of these probes shall facilitate progress across the medical industry. Furthermore, investments in genetic studies by key stakeholders shall help in fetching fresh revenues into the global DNA/gene microarray market.

Several new research lines pertaining to autistic inconsistencies have come to the fore in recent times. Geisinger researchers have lately been involved in the study of genetics and neurosciences. These researchers have made some tall claims with regard to the development of autism. On the other end, the research has also cast some doubts on the previous research lines and inferences.

Key Players

Sequenom, Inc.

Biometrix Technology Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Global DNA/Gene Microarray Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders

Rising incidence of genetic disorders and diseases has become a matter of concern for the masses. Several research lines point to the need for altering the DNA and genetic composition of living beings in order to prevent or contain anomalous genetic inconsistencies. Besides, the medical industry has also invested in the study of various genotypes which shall in turn drive market demand. It is vital for the medical industry to study DNA sequences in unaffected and diverse environments. The next decade would witness the inflow of fresh revenues into the global DNA/gene microarray market.

Study of Kids with Down Syndrome

Several research laboratories are focused on the study of genetic disorders such as Down syndrome and autism. The high incidence of these genetic abnormalities has created humongous revenues within the global DNA/gene microarray market. A number of research lines explain the existence of an extra copy of chromosomes in kids born with Down syndrome. These studies have been possible with the help of DNA/gene microarray research. Over the course of the next decade, the profit margins of vendors operating in the global DNA/gene microarray market is set to widen.

The global DNA/gene microarray market can be segmented by:

Type

oDNA

cDNA

Application

Genomics

Proteomics

Agricultural biology

Environment

Drug R&D

Gene expression

SNP analysis

Cancer/oncology

Others

