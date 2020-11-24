Expansion Joints Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Global Expansion Joints Market: Report Description

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global Expansion Joints market between 2018 and 2028. The Expansion Joints market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2018 and forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2028. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) has been represented from 2018 to 2028. This Expansion Joints study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and Expansion Joints industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Expansion Joints market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing investments in transportation and infrastructural developments and growing government initiatives to develop smart cities are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of the Expansion Joints in the global market.

FMI’s report on Expansion Joints carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type, application and region. The primary objective of this Expansion Joints market report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the Expansion Joints market.

Expansion Joints, also known as movement joints, are components of bridges which allow bridges to expand and contract with respect to temperature changes. They also allow continuous traffic between structures while accommodating shrinkage, temperature variation and movement on steel, composite and reinforced & prestressed concrete structures. Expansion Joints fall into two categories: open Expansion Joints and closed Expansion Joints.

This Expansion Joints report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the Expansion Joints market. The global Expansion Joints market report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section in the global Expansion Joints market covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Expansion Joints on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Expansion Joints Market: Segmentation

The global Expansion Joints market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Based on type, the global Expansion Joints market is segmented as:

Open Joints Butt Joint

Sliding Plate Joint

Finger Joint



Closed Joints Compression Seal Joint

Strip Seal Joint

Modular Elastomeric Joint





Based on application, the global Expansion Joints market is segmented as:

Roadway Bridges



Railway Bridges



Based on region, the global Expansion Joints market is segmented as:

North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



South East Asia (SEA) & Pacific



China



Japan



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The global Expansion Joints report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global Expansion Joints market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, which covers macro-economic factors (such as GDP growth, global population overview, construction spending overview, transport infrastructure spending, etc.), industry factors, product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, value chain overview covering approximate margins, porter’s analysis, patent analysis, upcoming and ongoing bridge projects, etc.

The next section of the global Expansion Joints market report discusses market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Expansion Joints market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Meters) projections for the Expansion Joints market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Information provided on the global Expansion Joints market, along with key facts and insights, cover unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered under each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Expansion Joints market based on eight prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections cover weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing Expansion Joints market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Expansion Joints market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Expansion Joints market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the global Expansion Joints market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various Expansion Joints segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Expansion Joints market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Expansion Joints market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the Expansion Joints sub-segments, in terms of type, application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Expansion Joints market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Expansion Joints market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Expansion Joints market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations: Manufacturer Type

1.5. Product Life Cycle

1.6. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Expansion Joints Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global GDP Growth

3.1.2. GDP by End Use Industry

3.1.2.1. Construction

3.1.2.2. Transport

3.1.2.3. Manufacturing

3.1.3. Global Population Overview

3.1.4. Global Construction Industry Snapshot

3.1.5. Global Construction Spending Overview

3.1.6. Growth in Transport Infrastructure Spending

3.1.7. Growth in Crude Steel Production

3.2. Porter’s Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.4. Trends

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Patent Analysis

3.6. Ongoing & Upcoming Projects

3.7. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

4. Global Expansion Joints Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Market Volume Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Expansion Joints Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Type

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Type

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume By Type, 2013–2017

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Type, 2018-2028

5.3.1. Open Joints

5.3.1.1. Butt Joint

5.3.1.2. Sliding Plate Joint

5.3.1.3. Finger Joint

5.3.2. Closed Joints

5.3.2.1. Compression Seal Joint

5.3.2.2. Strip Seal Joint

5.3.2.3. Modular Elastomeric Joint

5.3.2.4. Others (Poured Joint, etc.)

5.3.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type

Global Expansion Joints Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the Expansion Joints market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Expansion Joints market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Expansion Joints manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Expansion Joints market. This section also includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global Expansion Joints market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the bridges expansion joints market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the report include Trelleborg AB, Canam Group Inc., Ekspan Ltd., Freyssinet Limited, Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty. Limited, Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, Mageba SA, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Co., Ltd., RJ Watson, Inc., Tensacciai S.r.l., Maurer SE and Watson Bowman Acme Corp.