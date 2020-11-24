Durable Medical Equipment Market Global Product Review: Actions that Could Prove Costly

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Durable Medical Equipment Market globally. This report on Durable Medical Equipment Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global durable medical equipment market expected to be US$ 170.89 Bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 291.53 Bn by 2027.

As per the estimates by the CDC, road traffic injuries are the eighth driving cause of death worldwide. Moreover, it is estimated that by 2030, road traffic injuries will be the seventh, driving cause of death globally. Road accident injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries. For instance, it was expected that the approximate cost of US$ 518 billion across the globe and near around US$ 65 billion in the lower-income and middle-income countries.

Injuries caused due to road accidents lead to deformities, amputations of limbs, fractures of bone, and severe pain in the different parts of the body. Other conditions caused due to injuries include spinal cord paralysis, head brain injuries, facial disfigurement, wrist, and arm injuries. Personal mobility devices such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and crutches are advised for individuals that have been recovering from these road accidents.

There have been significant changes along with technological advancements in the healthcare services and better facilities for the treatment of chronic conditions. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is leading to rising demand for technically advanced devices for the diagnosis and treating the patients with effective and efficient care.

Emerging Players in the Durable Medical Equipment Market Research include:

Invacare Corporation

Medtronic

BD

Hillrom Services Inc

Medical Depot, Inc

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ResMed



DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walkers & Rollators Canes & Crutches Other Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Cardiovascular Devices



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Durable Medical Equipment Market Table of Contents:

Scope Of The Study Key Takeways Research Methodology Durable Medical Equipment Landscape Durable Medical Equipment – Key Market Dynamics Durable Medical Equipment – Global Market Analysis Durable Medical Equipment – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type Durable Medical Equipment – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End User Durable Medical Equipment Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Durable Medical Equipment, Key Company Profiles

