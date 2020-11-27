Sales of Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market Analysis 2019-2029

A market study published by FMI on the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and provides a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. By conducting thorough research on the historic, current, as well as future growth parameters of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost accuracy.

Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market Taxonomy

The global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Operation

Submersible

Non-submersible

End Use

Ships Ballast Transferring Firefighting Bilge Pumping High Pressure Deck Washing/Engine Cooling Air Conditioning

Desalination Plants

Oil Refineries

Flow Rate

1 – 50 M 3 /H

51 – 150 M 3 /H

151 – 350 M 3 /H

351 – 500 s M 3 /H

Above 500 M 3 /H

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends about the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market report provides the key market trends that are estimated to significantly impact the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market growth over the forecast period. Industry developments are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains main macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This chapter contains details of the historic market volume analysis and projections of current and future market situation for volume based on the Y-o-Y growth trend analysis

Chapter 07 – Market Demand value (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provide details about the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market value analysis based on historic data. Current and future market value projections are also included in this chapter based on Y-o-Y growth analysis and absolute opportunity analysis.

Chapter 08 – Market Analysis for 2014-2018 and Forecast for 2018-2028 by Product

Based on the type, the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market is segmented into centrifugal pumps and Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump. In this section, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End Use

Based on the end use, the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market is segmented into three end use type as ships, desalination plants and offshore oil rigs. In this chapter the information about key trends and developments in global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market and market attractiveness analysis based on end use is provided.

Chapter 10 – Global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Operation

The Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market is segmented in two segments as submersible and non-submersible based on the operation. This chapter includes analysis of the growth of the global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market according to the operation segments.

Chapter 11 – Global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Flow Rate

According to the flow rate segment the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market is segmented in the ranges as 1 to 50 M3/H, 51 to 150 M3/H, 151 to 350 M3/H, 351 to 500 M3/H, above 500 M3/H. The growth and opportunity assessment referring to this segmentation is provided in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – Global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market will grow across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Sea Water Pump Market Analysis

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Sea Water Pump Market Analysis

This chapter includes the growth scenario of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments have been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Sea Water Pump Market Analysis

Important growth prospects of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Netherland, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – APEJ Sea Water Pump Market Analysis

In this chapter, China and South Korea countries are prominent countries in the APEJ region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the APEJ Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the APEJ Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Japan Sea Water Pump Market Analysis

This chapter highlights the growth of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market in Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market in Japan.

Chapter 18 – MEA Sea Water Pump Market Analysis

The growth prospects of global Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market in several countries such as GCC, Africa, Turkey and Rest on MEA are included in this chapter along with Y-o-Y growth analysis.

Chapter 19 – Emerging Countries Analysis

This section highlights the growth prospects of the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market for emerging markets such as China and Saudi Arabia.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Channel and Product Analysis

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors: Global GDP Outlook

5.2. Overview Of Global Shipbuilding Market

5.3. Worldwide: Number Of Oil Analysis Rigs For The Year 2018

5.4. Overview Of Desalination Plants

5.5. Parent Market Overview

5.6. Forecast Factors

6. Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

6.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis

6.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7. Market Demand (in US$ Th) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Th) Analysis

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Th) Projections

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, strategic overview, revenue shares, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, WILO SE, Grundfos Holding, The Weir Group PLC, Alfa Laval, Kubota Corporation, AxFlow Holding AB, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Danfoss A/S, ITT INC., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Eureka Pumps AS.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pump market.