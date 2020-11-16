Low E Glass Market Analysis On Future Development 2028

Global Low E Glass Market: Snapshot

Today various industrial application make use of low emissivity glass or usually known as a low E glass. This glass restricts the amount of UV and infrared light that can enter penetrating through glass walls without hampering sunlight to enter the premises. These glasses usually have a transparent and microscopically ultrathin coating that restrict heat to enter the room. The low E glass is an effective alternative for the air conditioners as they limits the power consumption and cost associated with them. These factors cumulatively influence the growth of global low E glass market in the projected time frame. Moreover, the fact that it can save huge money spent by the businesses in installing and maintaining HVACs, also propels the growth of global low E glass market.

Industries that Use the Low E Glass Maximum

Manufacturing: It is evident that the manufacturing businesses are one of the hottest places to work at. There are various machines that are constantly running and producing heat. Above this the sunlight containing the UV and infrared rays can also elevate the bar of temperature. It is because of this reason that manufacturing businesses are using low E glass these days. This is one of the major factors boosting the growth of global low E glass market.

Oil and Gas: Due to consistent drilling and churning of other generators in the oil refineries the temperature rises rapidly. Using low E glass can reduce the temperature. Hence oil and gas is also using low E glass extensively which is further boosting the growth of global low E glass market.

Low E or low emissivity glass is commonly used in various industrial applications to limit the amount of ultraviolet and infrared light that can enter through glass in a premise, without compromising on the sunlight. Low E glass windows usually have a transparent and microscopically thin coating, which reflects heat. Use of low E glass coatings can help the end users to maintain temperature inside a building and also supports energy efficient construction by limiting the electricity consumption of air conditioning units.

Low E Glass Market – Notable Developments

Vitro Architectural Glass – a leading player in the low E glass market – announced, in May 2018, that announced that it will preview a new low E glass product – Solarban® at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) conference on architecture in New York. The company further declared that it is focusing on previewing the high-performance solar control low-e glass coatings along with seven units of large insulating glass (IGUs) to highlight its unique range of low E glass and gain a competitive edge in the low E glass market in coming future.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. – a French multinational company in the low E glass market – announced in January 2019 that it will be divesting regional glass business Glassolutions Norway and Sweden, as a part of company’s strategy to sell glass businesses representing sales of €3 billion or more by 2019. Meanwhile, the company also announced that it will be strengthening its position in emerging countries to capitalize on excellent opportunities by expanding its production in developing countries, including India and Colombia.

Schott AG – a German manufacturing and technology group in the low E glass market – announced that it will be investing in a Swiss artificial intelligence (AI) group – NNAISENSE – to incorporate advanced levels of control and efficiency during complex processes of glass production. The company declared that the investment is mainly aimed at the company’s broader strategy of expanding its global presence through strategic acquisitions.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global low E glass market include –

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Glass, LLC

SCHOTT

Vitro Architectural Glass

AGC, Inc.

Viracon

Central Glass

Alpen High Performance Products

Taiwan Glass

Arkema

Pilkington (Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.)

Low E Glass Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Solar Control Glass in Construction Industry Boosts Low E Glass Market Growth

With the recent developments in the construction industry, leading industry players are introducing innovative materials to improve the durability and sustainability of buildings. Glass is one of the most important construction materials that are the main means of transferring the solar energy into the building, which ultimately make a significant impact on the needs for air conditioning.

Low E glass market players are identifying the needs of end-users to control the electricity bills due to increased use of air conditioning systems, and thereby a rise in demand for solar control glass in the construction industry. Growing adoption of solar control glass across the construction industry, especially in the commercial construction segment, to limit electricity bills is expected to augur well for players in the low E glass market.

Construction Industry will Hold a Significant Share in Growth of the Low E Glass Market

While low E glass is used across various industrial sectors, the construction industry is responsible a substantial rise in demand for low E glass, thereby, contributing greatly to growth of the low E glass market. The construction industry is undergoing major transformation with the increasing importance of sustainability and energy efficiency in construction, which further amplifies demand or low E glass in construction applications.

Furthermore, many governmental organizations across various countries have impose energy efficiency rules for building, which is creating more opportunities for low E glass market players. Thereby, new energy efficiency regulations and increasing growth of the construction industry is expected boost growth of the low E market in the upcoming years.

The Lightweight Glazing Trend will Create Opportunities for Low E Glass Market Players in the Auto Industry

Low E glass market is not gaining momentum only in the construction industry, but increasing demand for window coating solutions in the automotive industry is creating new avenues of growth for market players. Growing popularity of thin, lightweight glazing solutions in the automotive industry is mainly attributed to needs for improving the glazing performance of the vehicle for faster defog/defrost. Leading players in the low E glass market are focusing their efforts on bringing revolutionary innovations in the automotive market to meet the lightweight glazing requirements of automakers, which is likely to emerge as a popular trend in the low E glass market.

Low E Glass Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the low E glass market is segmented into

Pyrolytic Process (On-line)

Sputtered Process (Off-line)

Based on the glazing type, the low E glass market is segmented into

Single Low-e Glazing

Double Low-e Glazing

Triple Low-e Glazing

Based on the low E glass coating type, the low E glass market is segmented into

Solar Control Low-e Coating

Passive Low-e Coating

Based on the coating material, the low E glass market is segmented into

Semi-conductive Coating Indium Tin oxide (ITO) Zinc Oxide (ZO) Tin Oxide (TO) Fluorine-doped Tin Oxide (FTO) Others

Metallic Coating Gold (Au) Silver (Ag) Others



Based in the end-user industry, the low E glass market is segmented into

Transportation

Construction Industrial Commercial Residential

Others

