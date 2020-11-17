Concrete Admixtures Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2025

Global Concrete Admixture Market: Snapshot

Over the last two decades, there has been a remarkable expansion in urban areas around the world. This has escalated the pace of infrastructural development and constructional activities. With the booming construction industry in most of the parts of the world, the global concrete admixtures market is expected to rake in a healthy share of the revenue pie. Concrete admixtures are believed to make concrete structures more economical for contractors and other stakeholders. They find their application in residential and non-residential sectors.

Emerging countries such as China, India, the U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Egypt will be sights of high growth rate, owing to rising requirements for housing and infrastructure The growth of the market is also augmented by increasing consumer spending, spiraling demand for durable and aesthetic civil structure. Infrastructural development is majorly fuelled by the contribution of governments and therefore, government funding plays a vital role in the growth of the market.

While emerging countries will offer fertile grounds for the development of the market, gaining high profits in industrialized regions will be challenging for manufacturers due to matured nature of these markets. These regions have established and rather advanced infrastructure and the majority of demand for concrete admixture will be for maintenance and repair activities. Moreover, turbulence in the economic conditions at the global scale is negatively impacting the construction and real estate industry, which in turn is inhibiting the growth of the global concrete admixtures market.

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: Overview

Admixtures constitute those form of ingredients in a concrete mixture which are added during or immediately before the mixing procedure. They are, however, not to be confused with other ingredients such as water, Portland cement, or the aggregate. Plain concrete mixes fall short of providing the characteristics that can be easily obtained from concrete admixtures. While concrete admixtures are added to concrete at the time of batching or mixing, the dosages are normally less than 5.0% by the mass of the cement used.

On the basis of function, concrete admixtures can see a classification by air entraining admixtures, water reducing admixtures, plasticizers, accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, retarding admixtures, hydration-control admixtures, corrosion inhibitors, shrinkage reducers, alkali-silica reactivity inhibitors, and coloring admixtures.

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: Driving Factors

Concrete admixtures have gained prominence in concrete construction activities as they allow cost reduction. Apart from enhancing the quality of concrete, they help in its maintenance during important stages such as mixing, transporting, placing, and curing and also in adverse weather conditions. Besides this, they find important usage in building and construction activities as well, which is one of the colossal markets on the globe with regard to revenue generation.

Various application segments such as highways, houses, bridges, sidewalks, and skyscrapers are expected to significantly add to the rise in the consumption of concrete and consequently, concrete admixtures. Likewise, there is a growing demand from a variety of end users which is equally contributing to the growth. Plasticizers, especially super-plasticizers, are envisaged to lead the international concrete admixtures market among the other segments in the category.

While the mature markets in developed regions could affect the growth of the global concrete admixtures market, new avenues are expected to open in developing markets with the inflating demand for ready-mix concrete (RMC).

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: Geographical Analysis

Owing to the growth in residential complexes, corporate offices, and architectural designs, Asia Pacific had majorly contributed to the global concrete admixtures market in the recent past. The rising urbanization in Asia Pacific countries and elevating strength of the world population are currently driving the global building and construction market and will continue to drive as projected. Emerging economies such as India and China are contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region on the back of changing lifestyles and swelling urbanization.

South Africa followed by Europe also held an impressive consumption rate. However, North America has witnessed a stable advancement in the global concrete admixtures market. This trend is envisioned to continue until the end of the forecast period.

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: Key Vendors

Among others, Ashland Inc., BASF, CICO Technologies Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Fosroc, Sika AG, LanYa Concrete Admixtures Co. Ltd., CHRYSO, and W.R. Grace & Co. are the crucial global players in the concrete admixtures market. The report presented here studies each company to provide a comprehensive analysis of their critical marketing strategies and future plans. The competitive landscape illustrated by the analysts will help the report buyers to gain a competitive edge in the global market.