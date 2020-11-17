Polyolefin Resin Market Projected to be Resilient During 2025

Global Polyolefin Resin Market: Snapshot

The polyolefin resin market is likely to rise at a steady rate in the coming years due to their rising use as a replacement to a large number of polymers in applications varying from the automotive industry to the paints and coatings and construction sectors. Polyolefins are unreactive to most chemicals at room temperature, which makes them perfect for use in a large number of applications. Rising awareness regarding the environmental unviability of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) has been a major driver for the global polyolefin resin market, as it has driven the demand for polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene.

The booming automotive industry has become a key consumer in the global polyolefin market in recent years due to the structural advantages provided by polyolefin in automotive interiors. Automotive interiors need to be resistant to moderate physical impact as well as significant amounts of everyday chemicals, a task at which polyolefins excel. Their cost-efficient physical properties have been a prime factor driving demand from the global polyolefin market from the automotive industry. The light weight of polyolefin resins also makes them important for the automotive industry due to the growing acknowledgment of the importance of the weight of a vehicle in its emissions.

Emerging countries in Asia Pacific are likely to be important to the global polyolefin resin market in the coming years due to their steady demand for cheap passenger cars. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea also house flourishing automotive sectors that have played pioneering roles in the global automotive industry, which is another key driver for the global polyolefin resin market. The booming consumer electronics industry in the region is also likely to present promising opportunities to the Asia Pacific polyolefin resin market.

Global Polyolefin Resin Market: Overview

Polymers containing one or more olefinic groups are called polyolefin resins. These high molecular weight hydrocarbons are renowned for their ability to withstand exposure to a wide range of chemicals at the room temperature. These hydrocarbons are also known to be highly adaptable to a variety of fabrication mechanisms and usable across a number of applications. Also less expensive than a vast range of polymers, polyolefin resins find extensive usage across industries such as automotive, construction, paints and coatings, medical, and packaging.

Of the variety of thermoplastics used in the industrial sector, polyolefins are the largest product segment. Although in the market for several decades, polyolefin resins have started gaining increased attention in the past few years owing to the trend of replacing polyvinyl chloride with polyolefins across several applications owing to the latter’s relatively less taxing impact on the environment and human health. Although PVC continues to be the preferred material for a plethora of applications in the industrial sector, stringent government regulations advocating the limited use of PVC could lead to vast growth opportunities for the polyolefin resin market.

Global Polyolefin Resin Market: Trends and Opportunities

The polyolefin resin market will be chiefly driven due to the increased rate of replacement of PVC with the material as well as its rubber like features, making it suitable for a variety of high-performance industrial applications. The low cost and the capability of being manufactured with the help of a number of modern technologies such as blow molding, extrusion, injection molding, and calendaring will also benefit the market in the next few years. Non-polyolefin resins manufactured from elastomers can also substitute polyolefin resins. However due to the higher production cost of non-polyolefin resins prevents the entry of substitutes in the global polyolefin resin market.

Global Polyolefin Resin Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Asia Pacific is presently the leading regional polyolefin resin market, chiefly owing to the presence of some of the world’s largest manufacturers of the compound. The region also leads the global polyolefin resins market as China is the world’s largest manufacturer of the compound and production capacities of other Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also rising. Automobile industry, the largest end user of this product, is growing rapidly in developing economies in the region such as China and India, which has further fuelled the overall consumption of polyolefin resins.

Owing to the easy availability of low cost raw materials, several European and North American companies entering Asia Pacific by setting up production sites in the region. North America is also one of the leading markets for polyolefin resins, but the demand for the compound in the region is mostly fulfilled by imports from Asia Pacific. However, owing to the recent rise in production of shale gas has allowed the easy availability of cheap raw materials, which is expected to fuel the production of the polyolefin resins in the region in the next few years.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global polyolefin resin market are Dupont, China National Petroleum Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, The Dow Chemical Company, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

