Pulp and Paper Market Size, Growth, Price Analysis, Share to 2026 | Global Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

The global pulp and paper market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Pulp and Paper Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Category (Wrapping & Packaging, Printing & Writing, Sanitary, News Print and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other pulp and paper market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the prominent pulp & paper manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

International Paper (Tennessee, USA)

Georgia-Pacific Corporation (Georgia, USA)

Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Stora Enso Oyj (Helsinki, Finland)

Sappi Limited (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Texas, USA)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Helsinki, Finland)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sundsvall, Sweden)

Oji Holding Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

The Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin, Ireland)

WestRock (Georgia, USA)

Wrapping & Packaging Segment to Lead Owing to Usage of Paper Based Packaging Products

Based on category, the market is fragmented into newsprint, sanitary, printing & writing, wrapping & packaging, and others. Out of these, the wrapping & packaging segment generated 52.9% pulp & paper market share in 2019 and is likely to dominate in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of paper based packaging products. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the retail sector & e-commerce have surged the demand for wrapping & packaging paper.

Regional Analysis for Pulp and Paper Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Pulp and Paper Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Pulp and Paper Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Pulp and Paper Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

