Air Gun Market Are Growing Rapidly In Industry According To New Research Report – Airforce Airguns, Carl Walther GmbH, Daisy Outdoor Products Inc., Feinwerkbau GmbH and More

The Air Gun Market accounted to US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,897.0 Mn by 2027.

The global air gun market is segmented based on five strategic geographies, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The most dominant region accounts for North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The dominance of North America attributes to lenient regulations on air gun in the US and Mexico. The European air gun market is majorly driven by Germany, the UK, and Russia. Similarly, China, Japan, and South Korea have boosted the APAC air gun market.

The dominance of North America in the global air gun market is since; the governments of the region are focusing heavily on the development of new rules and regulations for providing a license to an individual to use air gun for different purposes. The new generation of firearms is forcing some states to review their hunting rules and regulations. Primarily, some of the states majorly concentrated on airguns as it is usually to exclude the use of air gun for hunting game animals. This factor is heavily fueling the growth in the procurement of air pistols and air rifles in the country, which is catalyzing the growth of air gun market in North America substantially. Europe region held the second largest market share in the global air gun market in 2018, followed by APAC. The region conducts several numbers of sporting events every year, which includes shooting as one of the competitions. Various type of air rifles and air pistols are used in the competitions and events conducted in the region. For instance, ISSF (The International Shooting Sport Federation) is a significant European sport governing body that conducts Shooting events in rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines. Germany is one of the prominent leaders in global air gun as various sports events related to shooting are taking place in the country, which is propelling the demand for air gun in the market. For instance, in August 2016, FAS Corporation, in collaboration with Domino, a Milan based company, launched a new AR611 air rifle.

Download PDF Sample Report Here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008790/

Market Insights

Increasing interest of individuals in sports and recreational activities, including shooting that requires air gun with high precision, accuracy, and speed, is fueling the air gun market growth globally. The growing number of sporting events globally is one of the significant drivers for the growth of the air gun market. The sporting event comprises of different categories of shooting sports, such as shooting distances, equipment, time limits, targets, and degrees of athleticism involved.

Product Insights

The global air gun market by product is segmented into rifles and pistols. The pistols segment dominated the air gun market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 – 2027. The rifles segment is the anticipated to surge at a prime rate during the forecast period.

Ammunition Type Insights

The air gun market by ammunition type is further segmented into airgun pellets, airgun BBs, big bore pellets, hunting pellets, cleaning pellets, and others. The airgun pellets segment of the air gun market dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2020 – 2027. The air gun pellets have various application including competition shooting as well as hobby shooting. The competition shooting events are rising year on year, which is posting a growth avenue for air gun pellet manufacturers as well air gun manufacturers to scale up their sales figures.

Accessories Insights

The air gun market by accessories is analyzed by scopes, sights, mounts, binoculars, compressors, and others. The sights segment dominated the air gun market and is projected to continue dominating the air gun market throughout 2027. The sights are equipped on both the rifles and pistols. The demand for air pistols is all time high pertaining to the less expensive characteristics. This factor rises the demand for sights among the air pistol manufacturers, which enables the manufacturers to procure increased quantity of sights, helping the sights segment in air gun market to grow.

Strategic Insights

Product development strategy is commonly adopted by companies to enhance the product portfolio and meet the growing demand. The players present in the air gun market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Air Gun Market – By Product

Rifle

Pistol

Global Air Gun Market – By Ammunition Type

Airgun Pellets

Airgun BBs

Big Bore Pellets

Hunting Pellets

Cleaning Pellets

Others

Global Air Gun Market – By Accessories

Scopes

Sights

Mounts

Binoculars

Compressors

Others

Global Air Gun Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

APAC Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

SAM Brazil Rest of SAM



Read More About This Report At @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008790/

Air Gun Market – Company Profiles

Airforce Airguns

Carl Walther GmbH

Daisy Outdoor Products Inc.

Feinwerkbau GmbH

GAMO OUTDOOR, S.L.U

Morini Competition Arm SA

Smith & Wesson

Sport Manufacturing Group Inc.

Sport Manufacturing Group Inc.

Velocity Outdoor Inc

About Us –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id :[email protected]rtners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com