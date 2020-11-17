Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market Giants to Grow at Much Faster Pace | Key players Hitachi, Hologic, Agfa-Gevaert

Medical digital imaging devices are the devices are used to create visual representation interior body for many propose such as medical treatment, clinical analysis, medical intervention, and research purpose. The emergence of new digital imaging technologies such as 3D and 4D is boosting the growth of the market. Increasing geriatric population across the globe and growing development of healthcare infrastructure due to increasing healthcare expenditure are the major key driver for the market. Additionally, the rising trend for 3D medical imaging equipment to generate visual presentation can create a new opportunity for the market. However, the high risk of weighing the radiation and lack of medical infrastructure in many geographical regions are the major limiting factors for the market.



The global Medical Digital Imaging Devices market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Medical Digital Imaging Devices industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Medical Digital Imaging Devices study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked. According to AMA, the Global Medical Digital Imaging Devices market is expected to see growth rate of 5.69% and may see market size of USD33.5 Billion by 2024.

Key players in the global Medical Digital Imaging Devices market

GE Healthcare (United States), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (United States), Esaote S.p.An (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (United States) and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Mindray Medical International (China), Planmed Oy (Finland), CurveBeam LLC (United States) and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).



Market Trend

Rising Trend for 3D Medical Imaging Equipment to Generate Visual Presentation

Market Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population across the globe and Growing Development of Healthcare Infrastructure due to Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

The Convenience of Compensation for Medical Imaging Treatment in Many Countries Such As Japan, United States, China and Others

Opportunities

Increasing Government and Private Medical Bodies Initiative for Developing Health Care Infrastructure

An Emergence of Cloud-based Medical Imaging will grow the Market

Restraints

High Risk of Weighing the Radiation

Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Medical Digital Imaging Advantages among People

Lack of Medical Infrastructure in Many Geographical Regions

The Global Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (General Radiography Application, Dental Application, Fluoroscopy Application, Brain & Neurological MRI Application, Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI Application, Pelvic & Abdominal MRI Application, Breast MRI Application, Cardiac MRI Application, Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Application), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Research and Development Centers, Others), Product Type (X-ray Devices (Stationary, Portable), Ultrasound Systems (Cart/Trolley Based, Compact/Portable), Computer Tomography (CT) Scanners, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment (Closed MRI, Open MRI), Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Others), Technology (2D Imaging, B/W Imaging, Color Imaging, 3D/4D Imaging)



