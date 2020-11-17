Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players IBM, Oracle, SAP

Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provide a platform that customers can use to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of creating them and maintenance of the infrastructure normally associated with developing and launching an app. PaaS provides developers and businesses with an environment for building, hosting, and deploying applications, protecting developers from the complexity of the infrastructure (setting up, configuring, and managing items such as servers and databases). PaaS can improve the speed of developing an app and allow the user to focus on the application itself. With PaaS, the customer manages applications and data, while the provider (in public PaaS) or the IT department (in private PaaS) manages runtime, middleware, operating system, virtualization, server, storage, and network. PaaS offerings can hereby also include application development, application design, testing, and deployment capabilities, and services such as team collaboration, security, web services integration and marshaling, scalability, storage, persistence, database integration, status management, application instrumentation, application versioning, and facilitating the developer community.



The global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) industry

Key players in the global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market

ActiveState (Canada), Anaplan (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Apprenda (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard (United States), Google (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), AppScale (United States), AWS (United States), Cloud Foundry (United States), Cloudera (United States), Distelli (United States), Corvisa LLC (United States), Engine Yard (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Heroku (United States), Jelastic (United States) and Mendix (United States)



Market Growth Drivers

The Ability of Platform as a Service (IPaaS) to Increase Productivity of the Developer

Agile as well as Boosted Resource Allocating System leading to Speed up the Business Processes

Influencing Trend

Adoption of Ground to Cloud and Cloud to Cloud PaaS

Introduction to IoT Enabled Platform as a Service Provisions

Restraints

Lengthier Initial Installation Process

Opportunities

Introduction to Effective API Life Cycle Management

PaaS Provides Simplified Processing with Increased Productivity

Challenges

Purely Skilled Workforce is required For Developing and Running

Growing Technology related Operational Cost

The Global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, private and hybrid, Mobile PaaS, Open PaaS, PaaS for Rapid Development, System types), Application (Software developers, Web developers, Businesses, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), Deployment Type (Cloud, Hybrid, On-premise), Service Type (Data mapping and transformation, API life cycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), Others)



