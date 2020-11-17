Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2020 | Amdocs, Fujitsu, Ericsson

The telecommunications industry is one of the high growth industries, as this industry is seeing continuous technology development with the advent of the smartphone, faster connectivity, and solutions. For this growing demand, the telecom companies require to update their services over time. For this business process outsourcing is coming in the market trend as a strategic way for telecom companies to enhance their businesses. Telecommunication billing outsourcing has raised its demand with the last step of updates on networks and services. According to our study, the global telecom outsourcing market is expected to ~4.5% CAGR by 2023. In this outsourcing service, the companies are offering end-to-end billing systems for any type of communications service provider. Billing facilitates advanced convergence in multiple dimensions, supporting all telecommunications technologies and all standards considering the latest TAP/RAP, IMS specifications and along with that it is also prepared for the 5G and IoT.



The global Telecom Billing Outsourcing market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Telecom Billing Outsourcing industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Telecom Billing Outsourcing study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Telecom Billing Outsourcing market

Alcatel-Lucent (France), Amdocs (United States), Convergys (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (United States), TCS (India), WNS (India), SAP (Germany) and HPE (United States)



Market Drivers

Rapid Growth in Mobile Subscribers

Rising Demand for High-Quality Services

Market Trend

High Adoption for the Convergent Billing Solutions from the Telecom Service Providers, along with that it also Provides the Centralized Customer Care and Supports for the Telecom Subscribers

Restraints

Rising Availability of Open-Source Telecom Billing Solutions

Opportunities

The appearance of Cloud-Based Billing Services and the Development of Next-Generation Technologies Will Provide Strong Growth in the Future for the Telecom Services

The rise in Operating Costs are Driving to the Growing Demand of Telecomm Billing and Revenue Management

Challenges

Rigid Rivalry Among the Leading Players

Interoperability Matters are Hampering the Growth of the Market

by Application (Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Traffic Management, Billing and Provisioning, Others), Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming, Embedded, Others), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Telecom Operator (Mobile Operators {Mobile Network Operator, Mobile Virtual Network Operator, and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler}, Internet Service Providers, Satellite Communication Providers, Cable Network Providers), Offerings (Solutions, Services)



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Telecom Billing Outsourcing industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

