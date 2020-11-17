Collagen Casings Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

FMI has compiled a study on collagen casings, which offers an analysis and forecast of the collagen casings market in its publication, titled ‘Collagen Casings Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027. This report on the collagen casings market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of collagen casings over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the collagen casings market. The report on the collagen casings market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

There is a natural collagen layer on the inside of cattle hide and beef hide, as there is on all living creatures. This layer of collagen is detached for casings, leaving the outer part of the hide for leather. This fresh collagen is then salted before it is transported to a collagen manufacturing unit to obtain the end product. Casings are delivered in boxes of ‘shirred’ sticks, each of which can hold up to 50 m of casings in sticks that are less than half a metre in length. Individual sticks are manufactured in distinct diameters; edible casings can range from as small as 13 mm to sizes over 34 mm. More extended sizes can go up to 110 mm in diameter, specialized for use in salami type products.

Collagen casings have a pleasant, neutral scent, and are ready to use straight from the package. There is no disordered preparation time required. Pricing and supply are much more stable, making costs predictable – in addition to there being no seasonal variations. Sausages produced in collagen casings enable all-around cooking coverage, which provides a superior cooked appearance when compared to sausages made with natural casings.

This report on the collagen casings market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the collagen casings market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the collagen casings market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of collagen casings, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the collagen casings market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the collagen casings market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following sections dive deep into the global collagen casings market, covering detailed information based on product type, caliber, application, and end use. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the collagen casings market, covering vital aspects of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the collagen casings market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the collagen casings market report include Viscofan S.A., Devro PLC, Nippi, Incorporated, Shenguan Holdings Group Limited, Fibran S.A., Fabryka Oslonek Bialkowych FABIOS S.A., LEM Products Inc., DeWied International (Oversea Casing Company, LLC), Nitta Casings, Inc., Weschenfelder Direct Limited, PS Seasonings and Spices, Biostar Group, Hainan Zhongxin, and Selo Groep BV.

To develop the market estimates for collagen casings, the overall production of sausages is tracked, followed by estimating the proportion of sausages utilizing collagen casings for major sausage producing and consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the total production and sales of collagen casings for key manufacturers and equated revenue, globally. The prices of collagen casings have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the collagen casings market.

Global Collagen Casings Market: Segmentation

Collagen Casings Market – By Product Type

Edible

Non-edible

Collagen Casings Market – By Caliber

Small

Large

Collagen Casings Market – By Application

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-Cured Sausages

Meat-based Snacks

Others (Pork Loin, etc.)

Collagen Casings Market – By End Use

Industrial Food Processing

Foodservice

Private Label

Butcheries and Meat Processors

Others

Collagen Casings Market – By Region