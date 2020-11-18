Almond Protein Market Overview and Product Scope 2029 | Blue Diamond Ingredients, Noosh Brands, Almond Pro Foods

Almond Protein: The Next Allergy-free Plant-based Protein

As consumers across the globe move towards a preference for plant-based and more protein rich diets, almonds are becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity. In recent years, consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to meat and dairy for health, ethical, and environmental reasons, highlighting massive growth prospects of nut milk and nut-as-a-meat protein replacement markets. Considered a nutritionally dense ‘superfood’, almond is gaining momentum as a key ingredients in a range of healthy snacks and developing a strong foothold in the plant-protein space. Demand for almond protein has been gaining a boost from increasing number of consumers switching to plant-based diets, in the view of changing taste preferences and increasing general health and environmental concerns.

The plant-based proteins market is rapidly expanding and extending beyond developed regions and to sources beyond wheat, soy, and pea protein. As consumers’ interest in improving protein intake remains strong with more attention being paid to certain types of proteins and their sources, the almond protein market is projected to grow on a significant pace in years ahead. High demand for clean label, growing number of consumers with gluten intolerance, and greater awareness about the benefits protein-enriched products will continue to complement the almond protein market growth.

Almond Protein Market – Notable Developments

Some of the key players operating in the almond protein market include Blue Diamond Ingredients, Noosh Brands, Almond Pro Foods, InovoBiologic Inc., Sabinsa Corporation, and BASF.

In November 2019, Almond Pro Foods announced the launch of its newest non-dairy powdered coffee creamer made from California almonds and accented with ethically sourced coconut milk powder. The product is first of its kind that delivers vegan, keto-friendly, paleo, and gluten-free option to all coffee drinkers.

In December 2018, Noosh Almond Protein Powders made their retail debut at The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel retailer of nutritional products. Noosh, a plant-based product company, is the first brand to produce and manufacture protein powder derived from whole California-grown almonds.

In July 2018, Blue Diamond Ingredients announced the launch of Almond Protein Powder, the company’s newest innovation in almond ingredients – representing its first foray into functional ingredients. Blue Diamond Almond Protein Powder is claimed to set a new industry standard for clean, healthy, and plant-based ingredients.

Key Factors Shaping Almond Protein Market

As consumer demand for food with high protein profile accelerates, manufacturers are seeking points of differentiation to stand out in what is becoming a crowded marketplace. This, in turn, is expected to offer tailwinds to the growth of the almond protein market. Today, protein fortification is encroaching in everything from snacks to pasta to frozen ready meal. With food manufacturers targeting to piece together disparate health and cultural factors influencing consumption, key players in the almond protein market should be looking at a period of sustained demand. Rise of Vegan CultureMounting concerns over animal welfare among a growing number of consumers worldwide has resulted in the rise of vegan culture. The trend of veganism and vegetarianism is weighing on same scale as growing demand for plant-based food ingredients, and plant-based proteins are no exception. These trends have further inundated the food industry with numerous products ranging from plant-based meat to plant-based ice creams. This, in turn, is expected to boost application scope of almond proteins. In addition, several challenges associated with other plant-derived ingredients such as texture challenges from pea protein, gluten intolerance and allergic reaction to soy are putting the spotlight on almond protein.

