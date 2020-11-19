Current Sensing Resistor Market: Charting New Geographic Territory | Yageo, Vishay, Bourns

The current sensing resistors are also called shunt resistor. It monitors and converts the current into voltage which can be measured easily. Additionally, it eliminates the risk of short circuit which can damage the other components connected in the circuit. The current sensing resistors consists of low resistance value of 50 milliohms and lower. This electronic component is used in various devices which are being used widely. Hence, the demand of these electronic devices is propelling the market growth.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Current Sensing Resistor' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Yageo (Taiwan), Vishay (United States), Bourns (United States), TT Electronics (United Kingdom), ROHM (Japan), Viking (Taiwan), Cyntec (United States), Susumu (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung (South Korea).

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Application (Voltage Regulation Module (VRM), Portable Devices (PDA, Cell phone), Switching Power Supply, Audio Application, Automotive Engine Control, Others), Material (Thick Film, Thin Film, Metal Plate), Current Sensing Techniques (Low-Side Current Sensing, High-Side Current Sensing)

Market Influencing Trends:

Improving Technology in Electronic Components

Growth Drivers

High Measurement Accuracy and Low Costs of Current Sensing Resistor

Growing Demand in Electronic Devices

Challenges that Market May Face:

Introduction of Additional Resistance Which Results in Undesirable Loading Effect

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Current Sensing Resistor Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key Development Activities:

The market of current sensing resistor consists of major players who are looking for development and introduction of new product. This will help the players to better position in the market.

