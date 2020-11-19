LED Grow Lights Market to Witness huge Growth in near Future | Demand Analysis and Growth Prospect 2019-2026

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

As for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015.

The latest survey on LED Grow Lights Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of basis points have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

The study highlights the challenges this industry vertical will face along with the growth opportunities which would support the business development in existing & untapped markets. Besides this, the report also includes few case studies including those which take into account the corona virus pandemic, with an intention to offer a clear picture of this business sphere to all stakeholders.

The major vendors covered:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Further the segment outlook section of the report is a highly decisive information hub to unravel segment potential in directing impressive growth and steady CAGR valuation. Additional details on SWOT analysis of each of the mentioned market participant is poised to accelerate growth tendencies besides reviewing the growth scope through 2020-26.

LED Grow Lights Breakdown Data by Type

High Power (300W)

Low Power (300W)

LED Grow Lights Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

Market Segmentation, By regions:

The report covers different geographical areas that are studied systematically and other profitable scenarios are offered to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to regulate emerging economies.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

The global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%. China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.

This exclusive study addresses key questions for stakeholders in the LED Grow Lights Market:

What are the key developments anticipated to take place in the LED Grow Lights market during the period of 2020-2026?

What are the crucial strategies adopted by players operating in the LED Grow Lights market?

Which end-user segment will remain a key contributor to the growth of the LED Grow Lights market?

What are the important trends stimulating the growth of the LED Grow Lights market?

Which application segment will bode lucrative growth opportunities for the LED Grow Lights market?

