Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market Witnessing Stunning Growth by 2030 | Impacts of COVID-19

The market intelligence report on Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market describes exhaustive happenings in the industry for the forecast period 2019 – 2030. Our researchers have described the major growth drivers and other associated factors that affect the growth of the market considerably.

Point of Use Water Filter Market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 2145 million in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial growth from 2019 to 2030.

A point-of-use water filter treats the water before it reaches a single tap and is mostly installed in kitchens, restaurants, cafes, hotels, hospitals, and airports to provide high-quality, clean, and healthy drinking water. Such systems use advanced filtration techniques including reverse osmosis and carbon filtration.

Point of Use Water Filtration Market, Prominent Players

The global market for point of use water filtration systems is highly competitive and largely fragmented owing to the presence of global as well as local players competing for the market share. BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Brita GmbH, 3M, Pentair plc, Kinetico, Aquaphor, Bilt srl, Ecowater Systems LLC, and Culligan are among the major market players.

Growth Factors:

Growing food service and hospitality industries, growing awareness among masses regarding water-borne diseases and tremendous aftermarket opportunities are among the primary factors that will drive market growth. Moreover, water has an effect on the taste of food & beverages served at restaurants and cafes, which encourages them to maintain the taste and purity of water. This will further drive the penetration of filtration systems in cafes and restaurants. Moreover, it is ideal to use point of use systems with a single machine, a coffee machine for instance; however, many outlets use can a single PoU system to operate more than one machine. On the other hand, cut-throat competition prevailing among market players and the availability of alternatives, such as Point of Entry (PoE) water filtration systems, are among factors that will hinder market growth to a certain extent.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

-How are the manufacturers operating in the Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030?

-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?

-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?

-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

-What will be the market share over the estimated period?

-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

Segmentation Based On:

Point of Use Water Filtration Market, By End User

In terms of end-user, the global point of use water filtration systems market can be segmented into HORECA and others. The HORECA sector is further divided into the following sub-segments – coffee machines, ice-making machines, ware-washing, water dispensers, and others. Among these, the coffee machines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Point of Use Water Filtration Market, By Region

The global point of use water filtration market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America stands to be among the leading markets for point of use filtration at the global level, accounting for a share of over 34% in 2018. Increasing awareness regarding the safety of drinking water, rising adoption of point of use water filtration systems by leading foodservice chains and the extensive presence of local as well as international players driving aftersales opportunities are some of the key factors that will propel market growth.

