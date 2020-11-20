Construction Equipment Market Status: Diverse Industry Participation Driving Growth

Construction Equipment are specially designed machinery for construction operation perform. It is also known as Heavy equipment. These special equipment help to control the production and human resources. Government takes initiate to make smart city with in an appropriate time. In These type of project construction equipment play important role to complete these project. The cost Construction Equipment are very high with advance technology, so these reason construction companies take these equipment on rent or lease.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Construction Equipment’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Caterpillar (United States), Komatsu corporations (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Volvo CE (Sweden), Liebherr (Switzerland), XCMG (China), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), John Deere (United States), Sany Group (China), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science &Technology Co. (China).

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Articulated Dump Truck, Rigid Dump Truck, Backhoe Loader, Crawler Dozer, Crawler Excavator, Concrete Mixer, Motor Grader, Road Roller), Application (Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings), Equipment Category (Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles), Construction Equipment Power (HP) (<100, 101€“200, 201€“400, >400)

Growth Drivers

Smart City project influence to increase growth of construction equipment

Governments continuously improves their country infrastructure

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Construction Equipment Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Construction Equipment Market:

Who should get most benefit of this report:

Key Development Activities:

1 October 2018, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd collaborate with KTEG Kiesel Technologie Entwicklung GmbH to establish a new company for developing electric construction machinery and futher expansion of Europe market. The main purpose of this venture to reduce the environmental burden and life cycle cost. Hitachi already work on this segment in Japanese market but its first approach in European market.

