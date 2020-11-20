Smart Gas Meter Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term | Sensus, Apator Group, Diehl Metering

Smart gas meter generally involves in the installation of an intelligent meter at the residential and commercial platforms. It automatically measures the basic parameters such as volume, pressure, and temperature of the gas flowing in the pipeline. Additionally, increasing consumer focus on purchasing energy-efficient equipment that has enhanced the product demand from the gas and pipeline industry. Factors such as increasing demand for smart gas meter coupled with rising consumer spending on latest technology based power efficiency equipment such as embedded control systems and RF Connectivity will provide a positive scope for the product penetration during the forecasted timeframe. There has been a significant rise in number of residential meters with a figure stood up to 22 Million in Italy region alone in 2018. So, the future for baby strollers looks promising. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the electric sector.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Smart Gas Meter' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Itron, Inc. (United States) , Honeywell International, Inc. (United States) , Apator Group (Poland) , Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Diehl Metering (United Kingdom) , Sensus (United States) , EDMI Limited (Singapore) , Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Metering Infrastructure), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Card (CPU Card Type, RF Card Type, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand from Asia Pacific Regions

Value Oriented Customers

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Equipments

Increasing Urbanization and Rise in Smart City Infrastructure

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Maintenance Cost Associated with Smart Gas Meters

Complex Design Components of these System Hamper the Market Growth



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Smart Gas Meter Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Gas Meter Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Gas Meter market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Gas Meter Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Smart Gas Meter

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Gas Meter Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Gas Meter market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Gas Meter Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Who should get most benefit of this report:

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Smart Gas Meter

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Smart Gas Meter for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



