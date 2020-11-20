Hand Sanitizer Market Worth Observing Growth: 3M, Bath & Body Works, Chattem

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Hand Sanitizer Market, 2020-2026’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players/vendors such as 3M Company, Bath & Body Works, Chattem. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026

Summary

The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at $1,299.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $3,511.93 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.26% from 2020 to 2026. The hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Gel, Foam, Spray, Liquid, Others. By application, the hand sanitizer market is classified into Commercial, Education, Government, Household, Medical & Healthcare, Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality. By distribution channel, the hand sanitizer market is divided into Online, Offline Retail. On the basis of region, the hand sanitizer industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Gel

– Foam

– Spray

– Liquid

– Others

By Application:

– Commercial

– Education

– Government

– Household

– Medical & Healthcare

– Restaurant, Hotel and Hospitality

By Distribution Channel:

– Online

– Offline Retail

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the hand sanitizer market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– 3M Company

– Bath & Body Works, LLC.

– Chattem, Inc

– Deb Group (SC Johnson Professional)

– Ecolab Inc.

– Essity Hygiene and Health AB

– Georgia-Pacific LLC

– GOJO Industries, Inc.

– Guangzhou Bluemoon Estate Co., Ltd.

– Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

– Kimberly-Clark Corporation

– Kutol Products Company, Inc.

– Lion Corporation

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Procter & Gamble Co.

– Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

– Shanghai Likang Disinfectant Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

– Unilever PLC

– Vi-Jon, Inc.

– Whealthfields Lohmann (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global hand sanitizer market.

– To classify and forecast global hand sanitizer market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global hand sanitizer market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global hand sanitizer market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global hand sanitizer market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global hand sanitizer market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of hand sanitizer

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to hand sanitizer



Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Economy

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

….Continued

