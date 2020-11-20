Sugar Alcohols Market in China, 2020-2026 | Major Giants Anyang Yuxin Xylitol Technology, Baolingbao Biology, Chiping County Detong Biological

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Sugar Alcohols Market in China, 2020-2026’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players/vendors such as Anyang Yuxin Xylitol Technology Co., Ltd., Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Chiping County Detong Biological. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.

Summary

Sugar alcohols are polyhydric alcohols (or polyols) formed when the carbonyl group of the monosaccharide is reduced to a hydroxyl group. They are a type of sweetener used in chewing gum, sugar-free candies, cookies, soft drinks, and other foods. Sugar alcohols have about one-half to one-third fewer calories than sugar. Common sugar alcohols are mannitol, sorbitol, xylitol, lactitol, isomalt, maltitol and hydrogenated starch hydrolysates (HSH). According to Gen Consulting Company, sugar alcohols market in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The sugar alcohols market is segmented on the basis of product, application. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Sorbitol, Xylitol, Maltitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Lactitol, Isomalt. By application, the sugar alcohols market is classified into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Oral Health.

By Product:

– Sorbitol

– Xylitol

– Maltitol

– Mannitol

– Erythritol

– Lactitol

– Isomalt

By Application:

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceuticals and Oral Health

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the sugar alcohols market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Anyang Yuxin Xylitol Technology Co., Ltd.

– Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

– Chiping County Detong Biological Co., Ltd.

– Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Limited

– Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Futian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Fuxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Tianli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Yucheng Lujian Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of China sugar alcohols market.

– To classify and forecast China sugar alcohols market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for China sugar alcohols market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in China sugar alcohols market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for China sugar alcohols market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in China sugar alcohols market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of sugar alcohols

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to sugar alcohols

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Benefit

1.3 Market Segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global

….Continued

