Industrial Gases Market In-depth Research Analysis By Data Bridge Market Research

Top Leading Companies Praxair Technology, Inc., Airgas, Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, IWATANI CORPORATION, Messer Group, Linde plc, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd., nexAir LLC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, SIG Gases, BASF SE, Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., Showa Denko, Messer Group, Sinopec and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings among other.

The word “industrial gases” refers to the gaseous materials which are manufactured for industrial use. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, acetylene and helium are some of these industrial gases.

The growing urbanization and industrialization, rising application of industrial gases in several industries such as healthcare, metals and mining, and food and beverage, rising need for alternate energy sources are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the industrial gases market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the increasing global crude oil demand and the need for refining it will further create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the industrial gases market in the above mentioned period.

By Product (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Acetylene, Argon, Others),

Distribution Outlook (On-site, Bulk, Cylinder),

Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Metallurgy and Glasses, Food and Beverage, Retail, Chemicals and Energy, Others)

Geographically, the report segments the Industrial Gases market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

