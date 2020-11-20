The Cytomegalovirus Infection market to grow on a prudent note from 2017 to 2025

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection is one of the common herpesvirus infection with different symptoms, which occurs in people of all ages across the globe. This viral infection is communicable and can easily spread through body fluids such as blood, urine, saliva, semen and breast milk. The infection can spread easily through saliva or urine and the people infected with the CMV may have the virus in their saliva or urine for months. The disease can be transmitted from pregnant women to the baby during the delivery. Blood transfusion and infected organ transplant is yet another mode of disease transmission.

The infection can be diagnosed through serological testing methods such as Enzyme-linked immunoassay test. Many of the cases of CMV goes undiagnosed in early stage of infection thus the awareness about the infection is most important factor. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S., each year around 150 infants are born with cytomegalovirus infections and few of them have long term health problems.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market: Drivers and Restraints

sThe key factor responsible for growth of cytomegalovirus infection is increasing public awareness related to herpes virus infections which is fueling the diagnosis rate in North America and Europe. North America was observed as the largest market for cytomegalovirus infection treatment followed by Europe. Asia Pacific was anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors assisting the growth of Asia Pacific cytomegalovirus infection treatment market are the rising awareness associated with the rare diseases, developing healthcare infrastructure, high disposable income and government support for novel treatment against rare genetic diseases.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market: Segmentation

The global cytomegalovirus infection market is classified on the basis of drug class, infection type distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is segmented into the following:

Cidofovir

Foscarnet

Valganciclovir

Ganciclovir

Based on infection type, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is segmented into the following:

Retinitis

Pneumonia

Gastrointestinal Ulcers

Encephalitis

Others (Mouth Ulcers, Pharyngitis, etc.)

Based on distribution channel, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market: Overview

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Cidofovir, Foscarnet, Valganciclovir, and Ganciclovir. These are few of the most prescriobed medication for the treatment of cytomegalovirus. Similarly, based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold maximum share in the market due to the easy availability of medication and increasing prescription patterns for the treatment of CMV.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The growth of CMV virus is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the herpes virus and increasing diagnosis rate in developed region such as North America and Europe. Similarly, the government initiatives for the awareness regarding rate disease, growing healthcare expenditure and escalating disposable income are few of the factors responsible the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Market: Key Players

The key players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Vical, Inc., AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, ViroPharma, Chimerix, Inc.