Demand for Orthopaedic Prosthetics to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the orthopaedic prosthetics market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market: Segmentation

The global orthopaedic prosthetics market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Product

Upper Extremity Prosthetics Hand Prosthetics Elbow Prosthetics Shoulder Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics Foot & Ankle Prosthetics Knee Prosthetics Hip Prosthetics

Liners

Sockets

Modular Components

Technology

Conventional

Electric Powered

Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics

End User

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the orthopaedic prosthetics market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes drivers and trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the orthopaedic prosthetics market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics of the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to orthopaedic prosthetics and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This section gives information about drivers and restraints of the orthopaedic prosthetics market. This section also includes various opportunities pertaining to the market.

Chapter 04 – Market Context

This section gives information about upcoming pipeline products, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Model, and regulatory scenario of the market.

Chapter 05 – Global Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market Demand (size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period (2020-2030). It includes a detailed analysis of the historical orthopaedic prosthetics market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 06 – Global Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product

Based on product, the orthopaedic prosthetics market is broadly segmented into upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, liners, sockets and modular components. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness based on product.

Chapter 07 – Global Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Technology

Based on technology, the market is segmented into conventional, electric powered, and hybrid orthopaedic prosthetics. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness based on technology.

Chapter 08 – Global Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

This chapter provides details about the market based on the end user, and has been classified into hospitals, prosthetic clinics, rehabilitation center and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness based on the end user.

Chapter 09 – Global Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of North America’s orthopaedic prosthetics market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the product, technology, end user, and countries in North America.

So on…