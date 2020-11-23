Encapsulated Flavours Market Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and 2027 Forecasts

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its recent report, estimates the global encapsulated flavours market to register 1.7% CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. Global sales of encapsulated flavours is expected to surpass 200,000 MT by 2027-end.

Encapsulated Flavours Market Statistics – 2027

Development of cost-effective encapsulation methods is a key focus area for players in this market, both at international as well as regional levels. Recently, Tatsetech Ltd. has developed a menthol flavouring solution for confectionery and chewing gum. The flavouring is offered in free-flowing powder form with no re-crystallisation. According to our analysts who have recently come up with a new publication titled “Encapsulated Flavours Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2018) and Opportunity Assessment (2019–2027),” there is need to efficiently blend ingredients while ensuring taste, flavour and shelf-life stability of finished products. Companies also need to focus on enhancing encapsulation technology for enhanced product life in applications such as dairy products, beverages and animal nutrition products. It has been observed that manufacturers also have to focus on developing innovative products while complying with regulations for food grade material usage. In order to offer the cost advantage to companies, local players have started offering encapsulation technology at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, growing demand for functional food products in these countries is projected to increase options for various new entrants in the global market in the near future. Companies are developing products in accordance with demand from varied applications such as developing encapsulated systems to offer two different flavours in chewing gums. This is intended to offer distinct taste and flavour to consumers.

We have observed that the encapsulated flavours market in APEJ offers relatively high potential growth opportunity, followed by North America and Western Europe. The growth of the market in APEJ is attributed to rising investments by companies in the encapsulation industry for packaged food. International companies in Western Europe are focussing on innovative manufacturing technologies. This is predicted to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

GDP growth is one the important macro-economic factors that positively impacts the encapsulated flavours market. Emerging and developing economies are expected to contribute significantly to global economic growth. The economies of Latin America, South East Asia, Eurasia and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness gradual growth. On the other hand, global warming is adversely affecting the availability of raw material required for flavour production. Some plants grown under lower temperature may be less likely to offer spices required for the production of spice flavour. The quality of raw material is also affected by the temperature variation. The quality of the raw material is the most important parameter for natural and organic encapsulated flavour production, which is trending the global market.

Market Segmentation

By Flavour Type

Citric Flavours

Berry Flavours

Spice Flavours

Nut Flavours

General Fruit Flavours Apple Banana Mango

Exotic Fruit Flavours

Chocolate Flavours

Vanilla Flavours

Other Flavours

By Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Cereal and Oatmeal

Snack Food

Frozen Food

Dairy Products

Beverages & Instant Drinks

Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

Others

By Encapsulation Process

Spray Drying

Spray Congealing/ Chilling

Fluid Bed Coating

Glass Encapsulation

Others

Key market players identified in FMI’s report include Symrise AG, Cargill Incorporated, Nexira SAS, AVEKA Group, Naturex S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, International Flavours & Fragrances Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Balchem Corporation, FONA International, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, FrieslandCampina Kievit GmbH, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Etosha Pan (India) Pvt. Ltd., Groupe Legris Industries (Central), Tate & Lyle PLC, LycoRed Limited, and Synthite Industries Ltd.

By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

Systematic research approach has been adopted to study the global encapsulated flavours market. In-depth secondary research is used to determine the top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, industry connotations, and to identify distributors and manufactures. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to interview industry experts. We have conducted interviews with key industry participants for data collection and verification. Data is validated by the triangulation method, wherein secondary and primary data along with Future Market Insights’ analysis is consolidated to develop the final data. List of industry players such as encapsulated flavours producers and manufacturers and industry specialists is developed by our expert team of analysts for the purpose of carrying out extensive primary research.

