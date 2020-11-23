Aquafeed Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027

A well-structured research methodology resulting in near accurate estimation of market forecast underpins our market research process

Research on any market is incomplete without taking into consideration the various facets that impact the market across the different segments and geographical regions. These facets include market dynamics as well as inputs from key stakeholders present in the market. Our recent publication titled “Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” takes into account the different scenarios operational in the global aquafeed market and after extensive primary and secondary research, draws up conclusions regarding market performance over the forecast period 2017 – 2027.

The new report by Future Market Insights titled “Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” forecasts the global aquafeed market to be valued at about US$ 50 Bn by the end of 2017 and will continue to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the period of study to reach a market valuation of about US$ 86 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

PESTLE Analysis backs our research methodology by helping us identify the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors likely to influence the market over the forecast period. Porter’s Five Forces Model helps us benchmark the competition levels in the market and provide strategic recommendations to key players as well as new entrants in the global aquafeed market. Data gathered through various primary and secondary sources is validated using the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to draw up qualitative and quantitative insights into the global aquafeed market, which can help market players make informed and speedy business decisions.

Competitive landscape

The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global aquafeed market including Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BENEO GmbH, Sonac B.V, ADM, Novus International, Biomin Holding GmbH, Nutriad NV, Alltech Inc., Norel SA, Cermaq, Skretting, Aller Aqua A/S, Clextral, Dibaq, Biomar, Zeigler Bros., Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Nutreco N.V., and INVE Aquaculture Inc. Major aquafeed manufacturers in developed and emerging economies are focussing on functional features enhancement in their aquafeed using ingredients that focus on digestibility factors.

Market segmentation is the first step in our detailed analysis of the market

For ease of reader convenience, we have segmented the global aquafeed market into the following categories.

By Species

Crustaceans

Fish

Others

By Form

Extruded

Powder

Liquid

Pellets

By Function

Health

Digestion

Palatability

Special Nutrition

By Ingredients

Marine

Land Animal

Veg/Grain

Carotenoid

Nutrients

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarket /Supermarket

Wholesalers

Speciality Stores

Online

Other Retail Formats

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa