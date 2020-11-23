Aquafeed Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027

A well-structured research methodology resulting in near accurate estimation of market forecast underpins our market research process
Research on any market is incomplete without taking into consideration the various facets that impact the market across the different segments and geographical regions. These facets include market dynamics as well as inputs from key stakeholders present in the market. Our recent publication titled “Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” takes into account the different scenarios operational in the global aquafeed market and after extensive primary and secondary research, draws up conclusions regarding market performance over the forecast period 2017 – 2027.
The new report by Future Market Insights titled “Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” forecasts the global aquafeed market to be valued at about US$ 50 Bn by the end of 2017 and will continue to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the period of study to reach a market valuation of about US$ 86 Bn by the end of the forecast period.
PESTLE Analysis backs our research methodology by helping us identify the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors likely to influence the market over the forecast period. Porter’s Five Forces Model helps us benchmark the competition levels in the market and provide strategic recommendations to key players as well as new entrants in the global aquafeed market. Data gathered through various primary and secondary sources is validated using the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to draw up qualitative and quantitative insights into the global aquafeed market, which can help market players make informed and speedy business decisions.
Competitive landscape
The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the global aquafeed market including Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BENEO GmbH, Sonac B.V, ADM, Novus International, Biomin Holding GmbH, Nutriad NV, Alltech Inc., Norel SA, Cermaq, Skretting, Aller Aqua A/S, Clextral, Dibaq, Biomar, Zeigler Bros., Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Nutreco N.V., and INVE Aquaculture Inc. Major aquafeed manufacturers in developed and emerging economies are focussing on functional features enhancement in their aquafeed using ingredients that focus on digestibility factors.
Market segmentation is the first step in our detailed analysis of the market
For ease of reader convenience, we have segmented the global aquafeed market into the following categories.
By Species
- Crustaceans
- Fish
- Others
By Form
- Extruded
- Powder
- Liquid
- Pellets
By Function
- Health
- Digestion
- Palatability
- Special Nutrition
By Ingredients
- Marine
- Land Animal
- Veg/Grain
- Carotenoid
- Nutrients
- Others
By Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
- Hypermarket /Supermarket
- Wholesalers
- Speciality Stores
- Online
- Other Retail Formats
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
Our report on the global aquafeed market is presented in a simple, easy-to-read format. Each chapter is cleverly sectioned in a logical sequence to ensure systematic flow of information form one section to another. The executive summary is a brief yet complete snapshot of the entire report and offers a singular view of the global aquafeed market. Snippets of information pertaining to the market overview and dynamics, future market trends, dominant region and segment, along with a future roadmap is presented in a detailed manner.
Market introduction breaks down the market into the aforementioned segments and provides a brief overview of each followed by the market view point. The subsequent sections highlight the global aquafeed market scenario including market size (US$ Mn) forecast, value chain analysis, and a list of active market participants that includes feed ingredient manufacturers and product manufacturers. Assumptions and impact of the various forecast factors identified by Future Market Insights is outlined in the next section.
This is followed by the most important sections of the report – our analysis and forecast of the global aquafeed market on the basis of end user, form, function, ingredients, sales channel, and region. We know the importance of capturing the intricate details of a market from the geographical perspective (segmental forecasts across different countries) and the next few sections do just that. This is followed by the most critical section of the report – the competitive landscape. This is where we present a dashboard view of the top companies dominating the global aquafeed market and highlight important information about these companies such as annual revenue, global presence, key strategies, and a comprehensive SWOT analysis. This section is intended to provide the report audience with a clear picture of the competitive ecosystem of the global aquafeed market. Through these detailed sections, our report aims to capture the different facets of the global aquafeed market and help readers get a clear understanding of the market from different angles.
