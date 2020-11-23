Chromatography Resin Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

The new publication of Future Market Insights titled “Chromatography Resin Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” focuses on key player strategies that include giving importance to new product launches and reducing the costs of resins in order to gain maximum market share. Acquisitions, mergers and strategic collaborations play a vital role in the growth of the chromatography resin market. After studying the market in detail, our analysts have observed that market players are focussing on efficiently meeting the requirements of various end users while ensuring adequate supply of the required products. Acquisitions, mergers, geographic expansion and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and integrators for technology transfer and to increase the consumer base in different geographies. For instance, KANEKA entered into a supply agreement with Pall Corporation for the sale of KANEKA KanCapA Protein A chromatography resin.

While studying the various regional markets, our research indicates that APEJ is likely to be the most lucrative market for chromatography resin followed by MEA and North America. The bio-pharmaceuticals companies end user segment in APEJ is expected to witness comparatively high growth due to increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies focussing on the development and commercial manufacturing of bio-similar drugs in the region and improvement in the quality control systems in the industry. We have also focussed on the various segments of the global chromatography resin market and have noticed that by technology type, affinity chromatography segment is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the efficiencies of the bioprocess and the robustness of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis makes this report exclusive

Currently, there are a limited number of manufacturers operating in the global chromatography resin market. Manufacturers are focussing on high-end, advanced, cost-effective manufacturing of chromatography resin to cater to the demand of end users. Moreover, new technologies with better properties can alter chromatography resin for research and diagnostics purposes. Buyer’s power is explained well in Porter’s Five Forces analysis. According to this analysis, most of the resin products are supplied through the tender processes to biopharmaceutical companies and this leads to price competition and negotiation. Competition with established players and new players with more technologically advanced products will limit the entrance of new local manufacturers.

Report Description

The global chromatography resin market report begins with the definition, relevance and impact of forecast factors used to estimate the global chromatography resin market value. This is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global chromatography resin market, which includes Future Market Insights’ analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the development of the global chromatography resin market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included at a regional level in the global market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the global chromatography resin market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Native

Synthetic

Affinity Chromatography

Anion Exchange Chromatography

Cation Exchange Chromatography

Size Exclusion

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Research Methodology

In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. In order to conduct expert and industry interviews, Future Market Insights has formulated a detailed discussion guide. To make this report an exclusive one, a list of industry players including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and industry experts has been developed. Our analysts have conducted extensive interviews with industry experts, key players and other stakeholders to acquire a clear picture of the global chromatography resin market. Data acquired through primary and secondary research is validated using the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to acquire pertinent insights into the global chromatography resin market.