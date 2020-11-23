North America and Europe Phototherapy Treatment Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2030

The opportunity analysis covered to understand the North America and Europe phototherapy treatment market for acne and psoriasis, makes this new publication an exclusive one. After a thorough study of the market, our expert team of analysts in the healthcare domain went the extra mile to offer in-depth insights into the market. While studying the market the first important feature we have observed is that this market is likely to witness moderate growth during the 10 year projected period. After a detailed study of the future scenario of the overall market, it was easy for our analysts to identify the macroeconomic factors such as the economic burden of skin diseases and societal habits influencing the phototherapy treatment market for acne and psoriasis in North America and Europe. The report titled “Phototherapy Treatment Market for Acne and Psoriasis: North America and Europe Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” provides detailed information on how the lack of robust clinical evidence on various disease conditions is limiting the growth of the phototherapy treatment market for acne and psoriasis in the regions of North America and Europe.

One astonishing fact we have come across while inspecting this market is that even in the most developed regions such as North America and Europe, not much research has been done on the other light therapies used in the treatment of acne and psoriasis conditions except blue light and UVB therapy. On the other hand while covering the disease epidemiology we have observed that prevalent cases of acne and psoriasis were remarkable in both the regions especially Europe in 2015.

Is the home-based phototherapy system a solution to limit the rising incidents of the disease?

Usually, phototherapy is an office based treatment procedure. However, lack of sufficient phototherapy units and the majority of phototherapy centres being located in urban areas are forcing patients to choose alternative treatments for their dermatological conditions. An increasing adoption of home-based phototherapy systems is creating huge opportunities for manufacturers. Home based phototherapy reduces patient hassles like transportation issues and the long waiting time in clinics, among others. In addition to this, it also reduces the direct and indirect medical costs of patients.

Our unique analysis of the classification of markets in various segments

According to our analysis, North America represents the most lucrative market, followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Hospitals end user segment dominates the global market; however, home care settings are becoming the choice of service for patients

Blue light therapy is gaining more traction in phototherapy owing to its benefits in treating acne

Plaque psoriasis sub-segment dominates the market in the psoriasis disease segment due to rise in psoriasis patient population

International monoclonal antibody conference reports – our key source while researching this market

While inspecting the North America and Europe phototherapy treatment market for acne and psoriasis in detail, we have referred to the annual reports, publications, and presentations of product providers. Our analysts have also considered key winning strategies followed by phototherapy treatment market for acne and psoriasis product manufacturers. We have carried out systematic and exhaustive secondary research to analyse the required data points to arrive at the overall market numbers. Detailed questionnaires have been developed for each node in the value chain to extract the required market information through primary research interviews. Data acquired through research is represented using charts, infographics, presentation of key findings by region and providing strategic recommendations and actionable insights for critical decision making.

North America and Europe Phototherapy Treatment for Acne and Psoriasis Market – Taxonomy

By Disease Type

Psoriasis Guttate Psoriasis Inverse Psoriasis Pustular Psoriasis Erythrodermic Psoriasis Plaque Psoriasis

Acne Acne Vulgaris Acne Conglobata Acne Fulminans Gram-Negative Folliculitis Acne Rosacea Pyoderma Faciale



By Region