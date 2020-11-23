NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Market – Witness an Unsold Story with Profiled Players Baidu, Fujitsu, IBM

Network function virtualization is used for providing to create, distribute, as well as operate networking services. There are the various benefit of using Network functions virtualization (NFV) such as services can be rapidly scaled up/down as required, reduced power consumption through consolidating equipment, improved operational efficiency, among others. The main difference between NFV and SDN is that SDN focuses on data center while Network functions virtualization (NFV) focuses on service providers.



The global NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure industry

Key players in the global NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure market

AT&T Mobility LLC (United States), Baidu, Inc. (China), D2 Technologies (United States), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), IBM (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), The Linux Foundation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States) and Ova Corporation (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (United States) and Adtran, Inc. (United States).



Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Cloud Service and Data Center Consolidation

Rising Trend of Mobility in Enterprise IT Infrastructures and Lower Telecom Carrier Costs

Market Trend

Technology Advancement in Network Infrastructure

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulation as well as Security Concern as a Centralized Controller

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, among others

Rising Adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) for IoT

Numerous Government Initiative to Promote Wireless Network Infrastructure in both Developed and Developing Country

Challenges

Issue related to Balancing Network Infrastructure between Traditional and SDN Technology

Lack of Infrastructure as well as Development Problem in Some African Countries

The Global NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, HetNet Infrastructure, Others), Application (Routers, Firewalls, Gateways, CDN, WAN accelerators, Cloud Orchestration and Networking, Others), Organization Size (Small and Mediums Businesses (SMBs), Larger Enterprises), End User (Data Centres, Services Provider, Enterprise {BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, among others}, Others)



