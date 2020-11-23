Digital Telepathology Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

Digital Telepathology is the practice of remote pathology using telecommunication links to enable the electronic transmission of digital pathology images and it can be used for remotely rendering primary diagnoses, quality assurance, second opinion consultations, and research and education purposes. Digital Telepathology is used to aid a growing number of laboratories around the world to deliver pathology services by allowing them to easily connect with professionals. Telepathology is also used to enhance the efficiency of pathology services between hospitals less than a mile apart, and this has led to significant growth of the digital telepathology market over the forecast period.



Key players in the global Digital Telepathology market

GE Healthcare (United States), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (United States), Diagnostic Instruments Inc (United States), eVisit Telemedicine Solution (United States), Teleconsult Europe (Netherlands) and Unilabs (Switzerland)



Market Drivers

Increasing Clinical Urgency to Accept Telepathology to Improve Present Patient Diagnostic Imaging Events

High costs associated with Conventional Diagnostics is Driving the Growth of Digital Telepathology Market

Market Trend

Rising Digitalization and Information Technology across the Globe

Restraints

High Cost of Telepathology Devices

Opportunities

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry

Challenges

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals is Hindering the Market Growth

Digital Telepathology has limited mostly to Large Academic Institutions

The Global Digital Telepathology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dynamic, Static, Hybrid), Application (Diagnosis, Education, Research, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Organizations)



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Digital Telepathology Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Digital Telepathology Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Digital Telepathology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Digital Telepathology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Digital Telepathology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Digital Telepathology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Digital Telepathology Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Telepathology Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Telepathology Market Segment by Applications

