Credential Stuffing Protection Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Fortinet, Cloudflare, Barracuda

Global Credential Stuffing Protection Market research study offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fortinet (United States), Cloudflare, Inc (United States), DataDome (New York), OneSpan (United States), Imperva (United States), Barracuda (United States) and Secret Double Octopus (Isreal)

Brief Overview on Credential Stuffing Protection

The global Credential Stuffing Protection market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the rising number of credential stolen cases across the globe. Credential stuffing is a cyberattack method in which attackers use lists of compromised user credentials to breach into a system. The attack uses bots for automation and scale and is based on the assumption that many users reuse usernames and passwords across multiple services. In 2016, 51 organizations reported that their users’ credential data had been stolen, totaling more than three billion credentials reported spilled over the course of the year. By far the biggest spills were from Yahoo, who had the dubious honor of being both first and second on the list of largest credential spills reported, not only in 2016 but in history.

Credential Stuffing Protection Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Use a CAPTCHA, Device Fingerprinting, IP Blacklisting, Rate-Limit Non-Residential Traffic Sources, Block Headless Browsers, Disallow Email Addresses as User IDs, Bot Management (DDoS Protection, CDN, WAF, API Security, Account Takeover Protection, RASP)), Industry Verticals (Industry Segmentation, Healthcare, Public Utility, Academic Institution, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), Tools (Sentry MBA, SNIPR, STORM, Blackbullet, Openbullet, Others)

Market Trend

Increasing Cybercrime in Both Developed and Developing Countries

Upsurging Demand from Small and Medium Organizations

Market Drivers

The Growing Number of Threats across Various End-User Industry

Increasing Internet Usage around the World

Opportunities

Fuelling Demand due to Technological Advancements

Introduction of New Solutions for the Credential Stuffing Protection

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Credential Stuffing Protection Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Credential Stuffing Protection market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Credential Stuffing Protection Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Credential Stuffing Protection

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Credential Stuffing Protection Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Credential Stuffing Protection market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Credential Stuffing Protection Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Credential Stuffing Protection Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

