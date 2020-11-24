Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Matternet, Skycart, Skysense

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drone Logistics and Transportation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drone Logistics and Transportation. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Pinc Solutions (United States), Cana Advisors (United States), Drone Delivery Canada (Canada), Dronescan (South Africa), Hardis Group (France), Infinium Robotics (Singapore), Matternet (United States), Workhorse Group (United States), Skycart (United States) and Skysense (United States).

Brief Overview on Drone Logistics and Transportation

Drones are used for different applications including security monitoring, surveying hazardous locations, among others. However, they can also be used for the transportation of good and logistics from one place to another. They are used as part of assembly lines to rapidly transport packages, loading trucks, cargo ships, among others. Most of the leading companies such as Google and Amazon are rapidly using drones to reduce the delivery time. Delivery drones come in different sizes as per the applications. These drones are drone vehicles or cargo drones to modified surveillance drones that can be used to automate the logistics components of stocking as well as handling inventory. Furthermore, the companies are engaged in supply chain operations are deploying drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to serve in a wide variety of roles. The drone logistics and transportation has overcome traditional delivery tasks which were time-consuming and labor-intensive. The drone logistics and transportation is highly efficient, less expensive, and significantly improving worker safety when deployed properly.

The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Sector (Commercial, Military), Drone (Freight Drones {<10kg (Delivery Drones), >10kg (Cargo Drones)}, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones), Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure {Ground Control Station, Charging Stations, Vertiports/Landing Pads}, Software {Route Planning, Inventory Management, Live Tracking})

Market Drivers

Demand for Faster Delivery of Goods

Investments in the Drone Delivery Market

High Demand for Sophisticated Industry-Specific Analytical Solutions

Market Trend

Improved Inventory Management with Drone Technology

More Environmentally-Friendly Logistics Management

Restraints

Bandwidth and Battery Life Concerns

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Drone Logistics and Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges &Opportunities of the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Drone Logistics and Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Drone Logistics and Transportation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

